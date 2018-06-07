Lindsey Vonn & P.K. Subban Are Dating

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn is dating hockey player P.K. Subban. The two made their official couple debut at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old skier and the 29-year-old defenseman for the Nashville Predators have been dating for a couple of months now. It’s believed that they started dating some time after the Olympics, as Vonn was in PyeongChang solo. She also tweeted out a message about being single for Valentine’s Day, which may or may not have been her way of throwing the media off her new romance scent.

So apparently it’s Valentine’s Day….I forgot all about it because I’m at the #Olympics and I’m single. Anyone else out there single and want to be my valentine? 🤷🏼‍♀️ #worthashot — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 14, 2018

However, there does seem to be some indication that the two started dating in 2017. One particular comment from Subban has many people wondering if he and Vonn have been together for much longer.

“It’s hotter outside than Lindsey Vonn looks today, which is pretty hot,” Subban said in an interview before the ESPY Awards last July. Check out his comments in the video below.

about two months after she returned to the U.S., she was spotted cheering on Subban during one of his games in Nashville. Terez Owens posted the following video on social media.

A few days later, Vonn was spotted at another Nashville game.

Proof of Lindsey Vonn walking into Bridgestone Arena. #Preds pic.twitter.com/ILZMT7WPcj — Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) April 28, 2018

After Nashville was eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Vonn and Subban kept their mutual love of sports alive by taking in Game 7 of the Cavaliers-Celtics series last month.

The pair seem to be taking things slow, but sources tell People Magazine that they are in the honeymoon phase of a relationship and they are super into each other right now.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told People Magazine.

Vonn previously dated former assistant coach for the St. Louis Rams, Kenan Smith. The two started dating in 2016, making their relationship Instagram official in November of that year. They stayed together for about a year, before going their separate ways. Their busy schedules were to blame for the split.

“Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship. It was amicable and they are still friends. Lindsey is laser-focused on her training for the upcoming Olympics and is leaving the country for several months to start competing,” a friend of Vonn told People Magazine in November of last year.

Vonn also dated pro-golfer Tiger Woods, but they ended their relationship in 2015.

P.K. Subban previously dated Adora Nwakwesi, a rehabilitation therapist from Canada. Nwakwesi obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto. It’s unclear how long the two dated or when they ended their relationship.