Lindsey Vonn’s Boyfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Lindsey Vonn will be going for gold in the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. As the most decorated female ski racer of all time, Vonn has earned two Olympic medals (one gold and one bronze) in previous Olympic Games, and has also won 78 World Cup events.

Over the years, Vonn’s personal life has been scrutinized by the media. Perhaps her most controversial relationship was with pro-golfer Tiger Woods back in 2012. Since their split, she has dated Alexander Ludwig and Kenan Smith, but she isn’t dating anyone at the present time.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Is Currently Single

Vonn is in South Korea as a single woman. She has been laser-focused on her career and is hoping to bring home another gold medal. While she has had the support of a significant other in Winter Games past, she will rely on the support of her family and her friends as she hits the slopes in the coming days.

Vonn has decided to dedicate her 2018 Olympic performance to her grandfather, Don Kildow, who passed away in November at the age of 88.

“If it wasn’t for my grandfather I wouldn’t be racing. My grandfather taught my father how to ski. It’s because of him that it is in our family. It was a huge loss to me and my family. I think about him all the time, especially when I’m racing. And I feel closer to him when I’m skiing,” Vonn told CNN’s Alpine Edge last month.

Vonn and her grandfather were extremely close. Not only did he teach her how to ski, but he also walked her down the aisle when she wed Thomas Vonn in September 2007.

2. She Broke Up With Kenan Smith in 2017

Vonn started dating Kenan Smith in 2016. She made their relationship Instagram official in November of that year, posting the above picture collage. Over the next 12 months, the two made several public appearances together, attending the Pirates of the Caribbean premiere in May and heading to Paris for the French Open the following month.

Vonn and Smith, a former assistant coach for the St. Louis Rams, really seemed to have something special, and would often pack on the PDA when there were cameras around. Their love fizzled, however, and they decided to go their separate ways after a year.

With Vonn gearing up for the 2018 Olympics, her hectic schedule may have been the relationship’s ultimate downfall.

“Unfortunately, their busy schedules ultimately took a toll on the relationship. It was amicable and they are still friends. Lindsey is laser-focused on her training for the upcoming Olympics and is leaving the country for several months to start competing,” a friend of Vonn told People Magazine in November of last year.

It is unclear how frequently the two still talk, but Vonn didn’t delete any of her Instagram photos of the two of them.

3. She Casually Dated Alexander Ludwig in 2016

In April 2016, Vonn was spotted out and about with Alexander Ludwig, an actor known for his role on the television series, Vikings.

Early in the month, Vonn and a then-23-year-old Ludwig were seen leaving popular West Hollywood eatery, Craig’s. Although Vonn insisted that the dinner was casual and that there was nothing romantic going on, the two ended up looking more and more like a couple over the next few weeks.

According to Page Six, Vonn and Ludwig took in a Clippers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on April 27. Although they didn’t hold hands or kiss, the two did appear flirtatious.

“It’s new. They’re just having fun for right now. I don’t think it’ll turn into anything serious. He’s young,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

TMZ caught up with Vonn shortly after she and Ludwig started seeing each other, but she didn’t give too much away. Check out the video below to see what she had to say.

4. She Dated Tiger Woods From 2012 Through 2015

When Vonn first went public with pro-golfer Tiger Woods, people simply couldn’t stop talking. Although it had been years since Woods was outed as a serial cheater (he was married to Elin Nordegren at the time), people were still wondering what Vonn could have possibly seen in someone like him. Nevertheless, she pursued the relationship and fell in love.

The two met at a charity event in 2012 and hit it off right away. Their romance was red-hot and they got serious fast. In fact, it was only a matter of time before Vonn met Woods’ children, Sam and Charlie (their mom is Elin Nordegren), and was even spotted out and about with them, seeming to take on the role of “stepmom” with ease.

In 2015, however, things started to go south. While there have been rumors that Woods cheated on Vonn, she blamed their hectic work schedules, and doesn’t appear to have any hard feelings toward her ex.

“I mean, I loved him and I still love him. I had an amazing three years with him. Sometimes things just don’t work out and unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. But I don’t have any regrets and I think we’re both in a pretty good place,” Vonn told CNN in 2015, just months after the split.

5. She Was Previously Married to Thomas Vonn

Lindsey Vonn met Thomas Vonn, also a skier, when she was just a teenager. The two were introduced to one another at the Olympic Games in Salt Lake City in 2002. At the time, Lindsey was 17 years old — and Thomas was 26. The two ended up falling in love and planned to get married, which upset Lindsey’s dad greatly.

“I can see any father being upset at the age difference. But I would at least try to meet the person and have a dialogue,” a 32-year-old Thomas Vonn told Sports Illustrated in 2008.

“I loved him and I didn’t want to end my relationship just because [my father] said so. It forced me to take sides,” Lindsey Vonn told the outlet.

“As a father, as a parent, you want to protect and guide your children,” Lindsey’s dad, Alan Kildow, told Sports Illustrated.

Lindsey and Thomas Vonn got married in September 2007, in Deer Valley, Utah, and her dad wasn’t invited to the wedding. The marriage caused such a rift that Lindsey and her dad didn’t talk for several years.

Four years later, Thomas and Lindsey decided to end their marriage.

“It is with great sadness that I announce that Thomas and I have begun divorce proceedings… This is an extremely difficult time in my personal life and I hope the media and my fans can respect my need for privacy on this matter. I will continue to be coached by the U.S. Ski Team and look forward to competing the rest of the season,” Lindsey Vonn said in a statement at the time.

At the time, things were tough for Lindsey, so she picked up the phone and called her dad.

“He’s a lawyer; he’d been through a divorce with my mom. I knew the direction I was going to follow. But I needed help. So I called him. It was a difficult first conversation, but we kind of worked past everything. He apologized. It’s going to take a long time to build a relationship back, but it’s definitely come a long way since that first call,” Vonn told the New York Times in 2012.

Lindsey and Thomas’ divorce was finalized on January 9, 2013. They didn’t have any children together.