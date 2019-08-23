Lindsey Vonn & PK Subban Are Engaged

Lindsey Vonn and PK Subban are engaged, according to People Magazine. The two have been dating for more than a year. The 34-year-old skier and the 30-year-old defenseman for the New Jersey Devils have not confirmed their engagement just yet and no engagement ring has been spotted. It’s also unknown if the two have already selected a wedding date.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told People Magazine last year.

The happy couple hasn’t been shy about sharing their love on social media, either. They have posted some of the sweetest photos — and captions — over the past year.

Details about the couple’s engagement have been sparse, at best. It’s unknown when they got engaged or how Subban proposed. Fans are keeping their eyes on social media in hopes of finding out that information (and seeing Vonn’s ring) soon.

Vonn retired from the race circuit on February 10, 2019, after winning the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships in Sweden. Meanwhile, this upcoming season will be Subban’s first with the New Jersey Devils. He was traded in the off-season in exchange for defenseman Steven Santini, defensive prospect Jeremy Davies, and two second-round draft picks.

Here’s what you need to know:

They Attended Subban’s Charity Event on Thursday Night

Vonn and Subban haven’t made mention of their exciting news but have both been very active on social media. On Thursday night, the two attended Subban’s charity event supporting the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

“Proud to stand by my man last night in his never-ending effort to make a difference! PK donated 10 MILLION dollars to the Montreal children’s hospital and even though he hasn’t played for this city in a few years he still comes back and continues to make a difference. Congrats on an amazing night babe, you are an incredible person with the biggest heart I know! Love you,” Vonn captioned a collection of photos from the evening.

Vonn and Subban looked like that had a great time and the event appeared to be a success. So far, however, no shots have shown Vonn with an engagement ring.

It’s Unclear When They Started Dating

The exact time that Vonn and Subban started dating is unclear. It’s believed that they started dating after the PyeongChang Olympics, as Subban wasn’t on-hand. Additionally, Vonn tweeted out a message about being single for Valentine’s Day that same year.

However, there is some indication that the two may have started dating way before the Olympics. During a red carpet interview at the ESPY’s, Subban randomly mentioned Vonn when discussing the weather.

“It’s hotter outside than Lindsey Vonn looks today, which is pretty hot,” Subban said in the interview. Check out his comments in the video below.

Vonn was previously married to Thomas Vonn. She has also dated Tiger Woods and Kenan Smith. You can read more about Lindsey Vonn’s ex-boyfriend and dating history in the post linked below:

