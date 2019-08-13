NFL Season: New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns Get Eye Popping Reality

Prior to every NFL season, oddsmakers at online sportsbooks come up with regular-season win totals for all 32 teams in the league.

The totals are usually set at half-numbers – usually somewhere between 4.5 and 12.5 – and bettors pick whether they believe any individual team will win go over or under their particular win total.

The win totals are usually pretty accurate. Most teams finish within a game or two of the preseason projection. So they also provide something of a road map for the terrain ahead.

If the 2019 NFL win totals listed at SportsBettingDime.com prove prescient, here are a few things fans are likely to see this year.

Browns Win First Division Title Since 1989

The Browns have not won a division title since they were the original Browns, i.e. the team that moved to Baltimore in 1996. But with Baker Mayfield looking like a future MVP, Odell Beckham added to the receiving corps, and the defense filled with top-five draft picks, this could be the year.

Cleveland’s win total of 9.0 is tied for the highest in the AFC North with Pittsburgh, but the oddsmakers believe it is slightly more likely that the Browns finish with a better record than the Steelers. Bettors have to wager at least $125 on the Cleveland over to win $100. But they only have to bet $100 on Pittsburgh to win the same.

The Ravens (8.0) and Bengals (6.0) round out the AFC North win totals.

The Miami Dolphins Will Get the No. 1 Draft Pick

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins are starting a rebuild this year. The oddsmakers certainly think so, anyway, setting their win total at an NFL-low 4.5 wins.

While they managed a 7-9 record last year, they also had a -117 point differential, third-worst in the entire league. They lost a lot of key contributors in the offseason, including former starting QB Ryan Tannehill, ageless RB Frank Gore, WR Danny Amendola, offensive linemen Ja’Wuan James and Josh Sitton, and aging-but-still-effective edge rusher Cam Wake.

Brian Flores’ first season on the sideline is going to be a long one.

The Patriots Win Their 11th Straight AFC East Crown

New England is the reigning Super Bowl champion and has now won ten straight division titles.

With Miami rebuilding and the Bills and Jets both trotting out second-year starting QBs surrounded by mid-level talent, the Pats are widely expected to make it 11 in a row.

The loss of Rob Gronkowski to retirement gives this team a different feel, but with an NFL-high win total of 11.0, oddsmakers don’t see it being a huge negative.

Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, Sony Michel, and enough pieces on defense should see the Patriots cruise to another first-round bye in the AFC. The Jets and Bills have the second-highest win total in the division, both at 7.0, followed by the previously-discussed Dolphins at 4.5.

The Packers Get Back to the Playoffs

With Aaron Rodgers healthy, Green Bay was supposed to get back to the postseason last year. But a miserable 6-9-1 campaign led to the termination of longtime head coach Mike McCarthy. Now 39-year-old Matt LaFleur gets his first crack at an NFL head coaching job, and the Packers win total is a lofty 9.5.

That’s even with the reigning NFC North-champion Chicago Bears and higher than the stacked Minnesota Vikings (9.0). In the NFC, only the Rams (10.5) and Saints (10.5) are expected to win more games.