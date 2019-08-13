Myles Garrett Roasts Odell Beckham on Instagram [LOOK]

Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr. don’t usually encounter each other on the field during training camp practices. But on social media — where both Cleveland Browns stars are very active — Garrett has no problem jamming Beckham at the line with a few light-hearted jabs.

Beckham posted a photo on Monday in his Browns gear with the caption: “Strap down. Buckle up. Bettta gaurd ya grill.”

Garrett was quick to notice the misspelling by OBJ and point it out in the comments.

“Gaurd huh,” Garrett wrote, followed by a series of laughing faces.

The interaction might not seem like much, but with Beckham being new to the roster following a blockbuster trade from New York, it’s good to see the the duo comfortable to joke with each other.

The duo have bantered before on social media. When Garrett recently posted a photo of himself in a Jurassic Park themed visor, Beckham commented with bunch of T-Rexs emoticons, showing support for the Pro Bowl defensive end.

Garrett even posted a photo before training camp started with Beckham, signaling the new era starting in Cleveland with the superstar receiver in town.

Odell Beckham Dealing With Underwear Drama on Social Media

It’s not all fun and games on social media, and some comments that started to populate one of Beckham’s recent posts drew the attention of the wide receiver.

Beckham, who is one of the faces of the new Calvin Klein “#MYCALVINS IRL” campaign, posted a picture in his underwear with the caption: “Here’s a pic of me and a world class lamp.”

It sparked a wild comments section, which features almost 10 times the amount of traffic seen on most of OBJ’s posts. Many of the comments brought up rumors about Beckham’s sexuality, which he felt the need to respond to.

“It be a lot of y’all sayin sus and alll the other comments that realllly be a direct reflection of who u are! Im straight! Like beyond it,” Beckham wrote. “I’m good wit me. Which is dumb straightttt… Period.”

Myles Garrett Scares Baker Mayfield at Browns Practice

During the Cleveland Browns training camp practice on Monday, Garrett was up to his usual antics, bullying offensive lineman with his speed and power. Guard Eric Kush was the victim this time, as Garrett stunted inside and tossed him aside like a rag doll.

The big man’s speed surprised Baker Mayfield, who fumbled the ball out of the back of the end zone with Garrett in his face.

The former No. 1 overall pick is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he notched 44 total tackles, including 35 solo stops, playing in all 16 games.

He also recorded 13.5 sacks, coming up just a half-sack short of the tying Reggie Camp’s 35-year-old single-season franchise record.

