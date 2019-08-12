Who Rounds Out Final Cuts on Patriots’ Defensive Line?

The New England Patriots’ defensive line is deep this season and roster spots will be hard to come by come September.

The Patriots got a strong contribution from the pass rush in their preseason opener and held the Lions ground game in check. After the first preseason game, it is a bit clearer who will be making the roster and who may be on the way out.

However, with the defensive line being extra competitive, it’s tough to say who will be cut at this point in the preseason. But for those on the bubble, it is going to take a hefty amount of work and strong performances to make the team.

Let’s look at where five bubble players stand.

Shilique Calhoun

The defensive end is probably the closest of the bunch to make the roster, especially after a strong performance in the preseason opener. Looking to revive his injury-plagued career, Calhoun has made a positive impression so far in New England.

He is a good run-stopper off the edge and has the speed and power to get to the quarterback. He has always been heralded as a strong pass rusher, finishing his four-year college career at Michigan State with 27 sacks and 44 tackles for loss.

If he is to make the roster, he’ll need to beat out Derek Rivers for the job. Rivers started his preseason off well and the battle between those two will be one of the best competitions of the preseason.

Mike Pennel

He signed a two-year contract with New England back in March, but now the defensive tackle faces an uphill battle to make the roster. Though for Pennel, his prior league experience may be enough to help him emerge among other defensive tackles.

Pennel appeared in all 16 games over the past two seasons with the New York Jets, recording 62 tackles in that time. While his divisional knowledge is beneficial for the Patriots, his pass-rushing technique may be the reason he is let go down the line.

David Parry

A bit of journeyman with a troubled past, Parry spent last season in Minnesota. He was signed and released twice by the Vikings as he tried to return from injury-deprived 2017 season.

Parry hasn’t done much since his impressive 2016 campaign with Indianapolis and could be getting his final chance at making an NFL roster. He saw some game action for the Patriots against Detroit but mainly in the final portion of the game. He’s unlikely to make the roster.

Keionta Davis

Davis began his Patriots’ career with a stint on injured reserve in 2017 and then served mainly as a gameday inactive last year. This year, Davis’ spot on the 53-man roster is threatened by the depth New England has accrued.

Though he’s shown tremendous ability to get to the quarterback, Davis has struggled to secure extended playing time even when dressed. He didn’t record a tackle against the Lions. Davis along with Rivers, Calhoun, and Chase Winovich are all likely battling for two spots.

Byron Cowart

The least heralded of the five bubble players, Cowart was the top high-school recruit in the country in 2015 as a defensive end. He committed to Auburn and recorded just 15 tackles in his first three seasons before transferring to Maryland.

Considered a bust by many, he put together a much-improved senior season at Maryland and was taken in the fifth round by New England. If the Patriots can squeeze even a bit of Cowart’s potential out of him, he could thrive in the New England system. Not to mention he could play either defensive end or tackle.

If cut and unclaimed, he is a perfect candidate for the practice squad and a development project for the Patriots. ­­