Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 21

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by Baker Mayfield ripping on the Giants for drafting Daniel Jones and U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd hitting a 55-yard field goal at Eagles’ practice.

We’ll also take a look at Antonio Brown returning to Raiders’ practice and Ronda Rousey almost losing a finger while filming for a television show.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Baker Mayfield Takes Shot at New York Giants for Drafting Daniel Jones, Then Back Pedals



If we’ve learned one thing about this edition of the Cleveland Browns thus far, it’s that they can easily make headlines.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is the latest to hit the news cycle after he took a jab at the New York Giants for drafting Daniel Jones in a GQ Magazine feature that was published on Tuesday.

Mayfield told Clay Skipper of GQ, “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones. Blows my mind.”

Jones was selected by the Giants at sixth overall this past April in the NFL Draft – a move which initially drew plenty of critique from the New York fanbase, with Jones having had gone 17-19 in his college career at Duke.

Mayfield, who unlike Jones, had a history of winning during his college career at Oklahoma before turning pro, spoke in the feature about the characteristics it takes to make a great quarterback.

“Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don’t,” said Mayfield.

Jones will initially serve as Eli Manning’s back-up, but has had a solid training camp and performed well in the first two preseason games, completing 16 of 19 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

It wasn’t long ago that the charismatic Mayfield was also doubted and critiqued as he came into the league after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Browns in the 2018 draft. Despite having had won the Heisman Trophy, many had their reservations about Mayfield’s height (6’1) and whether or not he was mature enough to succeed on the big stage.

Mayfield silenced all of his naysayers last year, throwing the most touchdowns ever by a rookie (27) in NFL history and he led the Browns to a 7-8-1 record, a year removed from them going winless at 0-16.

He may not look like he'd be the NFL's scariest young quarterback, but in just one jaw-dropping season, that's what @bakermayfield has become—all while turning the @Browns into the league's most talked-about team https://t.co/V4DDV0MAS0 pic.twitter.com/1J8AnDTJMv — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 20, 2019

After the GQ article was published on Tuesday and word spread about his comments, Mayfield took to Instagram to clarify things, saying he was taken out of context.

“This is not what I said … just so we’re clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one. Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB’s. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

As for Jones, he took the high road on Tuesday when asked about Mayfield’s comments.

“I’m not sure I would do it that way, but everyone’s got a different way of doing things,” said Jones.

“My focus is here, our focus is here. I think I speak for the team. We’re very focused on what we’re doing here and getting ready to play going into the season.”

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Boots 55-Yard Field Goal at Eagles’ Practice

Have the @Eagles signed a new kicker? Not exactly, but world champion soccer player @CarliLloyd stopped by the Birds' practice and showed off her leg with some impressive field goals. More coverage from camp –> https://t.co/W0jcOtic9G pic.twitter.com/sEgOMupWRb — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 20, 2019

Fresh off winning another World Cup title earlier this summer, U.S. women’s soccer star Carli Lloyd showed up to an Eagles practice on Tuesday and showed the field goal kickers how to get it done.

The two-time World Cup champion and Eagles fan stepped on the field at Philadelphia’s joint practice with the Ravens and kicked a 40-yard field goal and then made one straight down the middle from an amazing 55 yards out.

I can think of a few NFL teams that would benefit from this type of accuracy and distance from a kicker this season.

Ronda Rousey Nearly Severs Finger Shooting '911,' Fights Through the Pain!https://t.co/0gVKzLRDV8 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

The third week of preseason football kicks off Thursday night with a slate of six games, highlighted by the Patriots taking on the Panthers and a FOX broadcast of the Jaguars facing the Dolphins.

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – The TOUR Championship

The top thirty players in this season’s FedExCup points head to East Lake in Atlanta this week for the TOUR Championship.

For the first time, the TOUR will use a staggered start to begin their season finale, with players assigned starting strokes based on where they finished in the season-long FedExCup standings.

Justin Thomas, who finished atop the standings following his win at the BMW Championship, will tee it up on Thursday at 10-under-par and have a two-stroke lead to begin the tournament.

WHEN: Thursday, 1 p.m. ET (First round coverage)

TV: Golf Channel

