Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, August 20

Ezekiel Elliott and his agent not finding Jerry Jones' 'Zeke who' joke from over the weekend to be amusing.

We’ll also take a look at Chris Sale’s left elbow diagnosis and whether or not the ace will need Tommy John surgery.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

NO LAUGHING MATTER: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Finds Jerry Jones’ ‘Zeke who?’ Joke Disrespectful



Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones’ attempt at humor this weekend apparently didn’t go over so well with his star running back.

Following the Cowboys’ preseason game against the Rams on Saturday which saw rookie running back Tony Pollard rush for 42 yards and a touchdown, Jones was asked if Pollard is the team’s best leverage piece in contract negotiations with Ezekiel Elliott, who continues to holdout for a contract extension.

Jones paused and looked at the reporter and said jokingly, “Zeke who?”

He would go on to clear up the fact that he wasn’t implying Pollard would be replacing Elliott, but would rather be a great complement to the league’s reigning rushing champion.

“If [Pollard] continues this through the next several weeks, that’ll really complement what we’re doing with Zeke,” Jones said. “Not replace that, and I mean that. And nobody’s getting cute here. It’ll certainly be a great complement to have a great running game. I can picture those guys in the same sets at the same time out there really giving those defenses fits.”

Yes, Jerry Jones said "Zeke who", when asked if Tony Pollard is his "best negotiator". But… this is the full "Zeke who?" sound bite from Jerry, complete with the necessary context of his follow-up to the joke, saying the #Cowboys need both Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard. pic.twitter.com/yDiZnlwwke — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) August 18, 2019

Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said the running back didn’t think the joke was in good taste.

“I didn’t think it was funny and neither did Zeke,” Arceneaux told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. “We actually thought it was disrespectful.”

Elliott has continued his holdout for more than three weeks, spending most of the summer training in Cabo San Lucas. Mortensen reports that there is “no real activity” of progress towards the two sides reaching a deal.

The Cowboys will be itching to have their stud RB back in the mix though, as there’s no replacing the production Elliott has put up over the first few years of his NFL career. In 40 games, Elliott has rushed for 4,048 yards and scored 28 touchdowns, while also catching 135 passes for 1,199 yards and six TDs.

More from Heavy.com: Elliott flies back to Cabo following Jones’ remark

Red Sox Ace Chris Sale Shut Down for Rest of Regular Season, Expected to Avoid Tommy John Surgery

Red Sox nation can breathe a little easier…for now.

The reigning world champions’ ace pitcher Chris Sale will miss the rest of the regular season but is expected to avoid the dreaded Tommy John surgery.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale does not need Tommy John surgery, sources tell ESPN. A follow-up today with Dr. James Andrews confirmed the diagnosis of elbow inflammation. His return date is unclear, but for Boston, this is excellent news. Story at ESPN: https://t.co/EZZrKY2Hn0 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 19, 2019

Sale, who experienced soreness in his pitching elbow following his last start, flew to Florida to meet with Dr. James Andrews on Monday for a second opinion. Dr. Andrews confirmed a prior diagnosis of inflammation, sources told ESPN.

The 30-year-old seven-time All-Star was treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection on Monday, Red Sox general manager Dave Dombrowski relayed in a statement. Dr. Andrews will reevaluate Sale’s elbow in six weeks.

Sale has struggled mightily this season to the tune of a 6-11 record and a 4.40 ERA. The big lefty has been rocked by the home run ball, giving up 24 long balls in 147 1/3 innings.

In his last start, against the Cleveland Indians, he recorded his 2,000th career strikeout, becoming the fastest to do so in MLB history.

Chris Sale reached 2,000 career strikeouts in 1,626 IP. The fastest in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/FaBwwLvDfe — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

The Red Sox are coming off a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend and are within 6 games of the second wild-card spot, but now they’ll have to make their final push without their ace.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Boston Red Sox

The Phillies and Red Sox face-off in an important two-game set this week at Fenway, as both teams fight for a Wild Card berth in their respective leagues. The Phillies begin the series two games behind the NL’s second Wild Card position, while the Red Sox are six behind the Rays for the second AL Wild Card.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network (Out-of-market only)

PGA TOUR: FedExCup Playoffs – The TOUR Championship

The top thirty players in this season’s FedExCup points head to East Lake in Atlanta this week for the TOUR Championship.

For the first time, the TOUR will use a staggered start to begin their season finale, with players assigned starting strokes based on where they finished in the season-long FedExCup standings.

Justin Thomas, who finished atop the standings following his win at the BMW Championship, will tee it up on Thursday at 10-under-par and have a two-stroke lead to begin the tournament.

WHEN: Thursday, 1 p.m. ET (First round coverage)

TV: Golf Channel

