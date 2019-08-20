Evan Engram Slams Baker Mayfield Following Daniel Jones Comments

Regardless if he has backtracked his comments or not, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not made any friends in the Big Apple. The damage has been done.

After some quotes emerged in a GQ article on Tuesday of Mayfield ripping the New York Giants for selecting Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall pick, tight end Evan Engram came out in defense of the rookie quarterback.

“It’s kind of dumb,” Engram told NJ Advance Media of Mayfield’s comments. “There’s two types of people in this world. There’s people who run their mouths and cry for attention and there’s people who put their head down, get to work and get stuff done. That’s everything Daniel’s been doing.”

Engram continued, complimenting Jones for his poise, despite starting his career with the Giants to a smattering of boos and comments like Mayfield’s.

“I see him as a guy that pays the criticism no mind,” Engram said. “Personally, I think he hears it and it’s kind of hard to ignore. Especially being in New York with the media being so crazy, but he’s the type of guy who’s real humble, real focused and not really worried about any of that.”

Giants running back Wayne Gallman also responded to Mayfield, echoing Engram’s take.

“Who cares about what they have to say?” Gallman said. “But at the same time, Daniel is going to be a great quarterback in this league. Moving forward, a lot of teams will see that. People are going to say what they want to say, factual or not. Who really cares? Daniel is great quarterback. He’s a great guy.”

Baker Mayfield on Daniel Jones Comments: ‘That’s Not What I Said’

Mayfield was quoted as saying, “I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” while watching SportCenter during the interview.

Later in the piece, those comments are expanded upon.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield said. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.

“Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team or you don’t.”

Shortly after Browns practice on Tuesday, Mayfield came out and said those comments were taken out of context and that the media was running with a false narrative.

“This is not what I said…. just so we’re clear. I also said I was surprised I got drafted number one,” Mayfield wrote on his Instagram. “Then was talking about the flaws in evaluating QB’s. Where I brought up winning being important. Reporters and media will do anything to come up with a click bait story. Heard nothing but good things and wish nothing but the best for Daniel.”

Odell Beckham Says Giants Sent Him to Cleveland ‘to Die’

Mayfield was not the only Browns player to have controversial comments aimed at the Giants revealed in a magazine article on Tuesday.

Odell Beckham Jr., who the Giants traded to the Browns in the offseason, also got some shots in, saying that the team left value on the table so they could send him to Cleveland “to die.”

“This wasn’t no business move,” he said. “This was personal. They thought they’d send me here to die.”

The Browns and Giants won’t play this season, unless they meet in the Super Bowl. However, a matchup is scheduled for 2020. Get your popcorn ready now.

