Chelsie Kyriss, Antonio Brown’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It seems like a day hasn’t passed leading up to the 2019 NFL season that Antonio Brown‘s name hasn’t been in the headlines, and while the All-Pro wide-receiver’s relationship with the Oakland Raiders franchise led up to an extremely public break-up, his off-the-field relationship with girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss remains strong.

As the longtime couple suddenly prepares to move from Oakland, California to the East Coast after Brown, 31, was released by the Raiders, and within the hour, signed with the New England Patriots on Saturday, Chelsie, 30, and their three children will be joining him on his unexpected new journey into the AFC East. Brown also has two children from previous relationships, while Chelsie has two older children, Kellen and Brooklyn Green, from before she started dating Brown.

Here’s what you need to know about Antonio Brown’s girlfriend, Chelsie Kyriss…

1. Antonio and Chelsie Have Been On and Off For Years

Chelsie is not a new presence in Antonio’s life, she’s been through all the crazy ups and downs of her man’s controversial career, including his reality TV stints on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and a brief appearance on The Masked Singer. While he played with the Pittsburgh Steelers, she befriended many of the team’s wives and girlfriends, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley.

Now, she will head to New England, and will possibly become close pals with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s wife, Giselle Bündchen.

2. She Has Three Boys with Antonio

Chelsie and Antonio have three incredibly adorable children together, and they both constantly share photos of their pride and joy on Instagram. They welcomed Autonomy in 2014, Ali the following year, and she gave birth to their youngest son, Apollo, on August 1, 2017. Brown dated Instagram model Jena Frumes before reuniting with Chelsie, who was pregnant with Apollo during their break, and they were officially back together prior to the birth of their newest baby boy.

Chelsie’s kids with Brown all have the initials AB, Antonio Brown Jr, Autonomy Brown, and Apollo Brown, and they all have their own Instagram accounts. To celebrate Chelsie’s 30th birthday, Brown took their family on a boat trip through Lake Tahoe, and for Brown’s 31st birthday, they all traveled to Paris.

3. Brown Bought His Baby Mama a Porsche

Because why not have matching cars, when Brown purchased Chelsie a silver Porsche, she posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Twin turbos!” The couple also recently took a trip to Hawaii over the summer, riding around the Big Island on mopeds and hanging out in floaties in the pool.

Life isn’t always big presents and vacation for Chelsie and Antonio. In January, Chelsie accused the NFL player of domestic violence, putting a negative spotlight on the already controversial player, who’s relationship with the Steelers was deteriorating at the time. The fight reportedly took place in Hollywood, Florida, however, no arrest was ever made.

4. Chelsie Supports Brown’s ‘Boomin Business’ Despite Relationship Setbacks

With a boyfriend and baby daddy that never shies from the spotlight, and not always for the best reasons, the headlines became personal in June 2018, he wrote on Instagram:

With all due respects any friends who consider @chelsie a friend should honestly help her vastly! She has two older kids Kellen Green 9 ; Brooklyn Green 7; she hasn’t seen or claimed in 4 years running around chasing me! Her Mom Lynn Kyriss and Todd Kyriss can not get ahold of her In regards of holding her accountable to her kids her family! Let’s not the internet confuse people upon her responsibility to her kids ! I ask that if you are her friend encourage her to take care all her kids not just mine and be a woman we know she capable of ! So we clear she’s my baby mama ! Shameika;Trice;Chelsie All mothers of my kids love y’all let’s be mothers to all ours not matter who I am. #MothersMatter#BeHonest #DontLie #Be100 #SoWeClear

The couple reconciled afterward, and things appears to be going well for now. Chelsie recently accompanied Brown during his appearance in Hollywood on Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel, and she used Brown’s famous tagline to caption a selfie of her and her man: “Boomin” with a heart emoji.

5. Chelsie’s Eldest Kids Spend Quality Time with Her Parents Lynn & Todd

While Chelsie doesn’t update her Instagram as much as Antonio, and keeps her Facebook page mostly private, two of her children, Kellen and Brooklyn Green, are the stars of their grandparents’ social media page. The two kids regularly visit her parents, Todd and Lynn Kyriss, for birthdays and holidays. Todd, who works as the Executive Vice-President of Elite Sportswear, is pictured Kellen fishing and attends his soccer games.

