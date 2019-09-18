Britney Taylor Weds Husband Kristin Owens Amidst Antonio Brown Lawsuit

After Britney Taylor formally accused NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown for rape and sexual assault, the 28-year-old gymnastics coach readily agreed to speak with the NFL officials for their own investigation into the case against Brown, but only after her wedding day, which was set to take place a mere four days after she filed her civil suit in the South District of Florida.

ESPN Reporter Adam Schefter broke the news that Taylor was preparing to say, “I do,” before speaking with the NFL officials. He tweeted, “Antonio Brown’s former trainer Britney Taylor – who filed a sexual assault lawsuit against her former client Tuesday – is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, which is as soon as she can, sources tell ESPN. First, Taylor is getting married.”

Inside Britney Taylor’s Wedding to Kristin Owens

On September 14, Taylor said “I do,” to her high-school sweetheart, Kristin Owens, 28. The couple has known each other since they were students at Ridgeway High School, and stayed together while she went on to start college at Central Michigan University, and he studied mechanical engineering at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. While Taylor competed as a collegiate gymnast, Owens played defensive back for the school’s football team, the Chattanooga Mocs.

Amidst the bride’s high profile case against Brown, both Taylor and Owens deleted all their social media profiles, but followed through with their wedding ceremony as planned at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, which is located near her mother Bridget Taylor’s home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Afterward, the couple took their guests over to Whitehaven Golf Course and Ballroom, where Taylor and Owens entered the party dancing to Plies’ “All Thee Above,” followed by Young Thug’s “Best Friend,” before slowing things down for their first dance to Luke James’ “I Want You.” The bride wore a white halter gown with a sparkly wreath adorning her head, while the groom sported a head-to-toe white tuxedo with a gold bow tie.



Taylor and Owens adorned the room with gold and white decorations, had personalized napkins that read “Love is Sweet,” and served a five-tier wedding cake for dessert.

Everyone at the wedding seemed put the media scrutiny behind them for the night, and focused on just having a great time. The dance floor was never empty, and at one point in the night, Owens surprised Taylor and their guests with an all-male choreographed routine to Crime Mob’s “Knuck If You Buck.”



Updates on Taylor’s Lawsuit Vs. Antonio Brown

Taylor sat down at spoke with NFL officials for a reported 10 hours the Tuesday after her wedding day. The details of their discussion have not yet been disclosed, and Brown has not been placed on the exempt list, so he is still set to take the field with the New England Patriots in their Week 3 match-up against the New York Jets.

Due to the statute of limitations, the the District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania released a statement on September 18, which announced that no criminal charges can be pursued against the NFL player. While Brown won’t face charges from the incident in Pittsburgh, investigations are still ongoing in Florida, where two sexual assault incidences reportedly took place, including forcible rape, which Taylor alleges took place at Brown’s home in Miami.

According to the lawsuit Taylor is accusing Brown of sexual battery (rape), battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and invasion of privacy. She is seeking damages and compensation for “all non-monetary and compensatory harm, including, but not limited to, compensation for her physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self- esteem and self-confidence, and emotional pain and suffering.”

Taylor’s attorneys, Florida-based attorney David Haas, New York attorney Jonathan Abady and Florida attorney Marshelle Brooks wrote, “Since that time, Ms. Taylor has taken a polygraph examination. It was conducted by one of the nation’s leading examiners, who previously led the FBI’s polygraph program. Ms. Taylor had to relive the trauma of these events through this examination. The polygraph examination confirmed her completely truthful account that, in June 2017, Brown ejaculated on her without her consent and that, in May 2018, that Brown raped her.”

The lawsuit states that the assault has already had a profound and negative impact on her personal life. Her attorneys wrote, “Her long-term boyfriend, whom she had been dating on and off ever since high school, proposed to her less than two weeks after she was raped by Brown. What should have been one of the most exciting times in her life has been completely derailed and complicated. It took her months to tell her fiancé what occurred, and that disclosure put a serious strain on their relationship.”

