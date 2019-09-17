Jamal Adams Trade: Raiders Among 3 Potential Suitors for Jets DB

In the age of social media, the boldest thing a star athlete can do is unfollow their team on social media. It may seem ridiculous, but just ask the Oakland Raiders what happened after Antonio Brown unfollowed them on Instagram. The latest player to do this is New York Jets defensive back, Jamal Adams. This move comes shortly after a blowout loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football.

Now, tempers are high in New York right now and things could easily calm down if the Jets can get healthy again. They are a team loaded with young talent when they are healthy. However, if things continue to go south, Adams may want out of town.

“I strongly believe so. It’s a special place. It’s a special atmosphere at MetLife,” Adams said on Tuesday. “We just have to get it together. . . . We just have to keep fighting.”

A trade push may seem premature, but it’s obvious that Adams isn’t afraid to voice his displeasure if things keep going wrong. Just to entertain the idea, we’re going go through some of the teams that could be interested in Adams’ services.

Oakland Raiders

From now until the Raiders make a move, they’re going to be talked about as a potential suitor whenever a top defensive back becomes available in the trade market. There was talk of Minkah Fitzpatrick as a potential option and now there’s talk of Jalen Ramsey possibly coming to Oakland. The Raiders have the assets, the cap space and the need for help in the defensive backfield. With Johnathan Abram going down in week 1, the team has a huge need at safety and Adams could fill that role perfectly. He has an All-Pro resume and is only 23 years old.

Ramsey may be a better fit in the long run because he’s more versatile, but his asking price could be higher. It would also take a lot to get Adams away from the Jets, but general manager Mike Mayock should at least make a call.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are also rumored to be big players in the Jalen Ramsey sweepstakes. Their offense is probably the best in the NFL, so if they could field a stronger defense, they could be hoisting a couple Lombardi trophies over the next several years. If they don’t land Ramsey, they could make a push for Adams, who would pair up nicely with Tyrann Mathieu. Morris Claiborne will be back from suspension soon. A secondary with Mathieu, Claiborne and Adams would look very strong.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t far removed from a Super Bowl appearance and are hoping to get back there in 2019. They have been interested in LeSean McCoy, Melvin Gordon and Jadeveon Clowney, but couldn’t pull off a trade for any of them. Adams could be the one where they can finally get a deal done. He’d also not take up too much cap space as he’s still on his rookie deal. The Eagles are in win-now mode, so they can afford to give a couple of draft picks for a proven player.

