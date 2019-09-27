Mecole Hardman Fantasy: Is Chiefs WR Just a Big Play Option?

The Kansas City Chiefs added Mecole Hardman in this April’s draft and he was immediately compared to Tyreek Hill. Early on, Hardman has shown his speed and ability to take the top off defenses.

In fantasy, long scores are nice but is he consistent enough to be a full time starter? When Hill went down in Week 1, Hardman was thrown into a receiver role. He has touchdown catches of 42 and 83 yards over the last two weeks. Outside of the two long touchdown grabs, Hardman has just four catches.

The fantasy numbers are there for Hardman because of his big play ability. This matchup with the Detroit Lions might favor Hardman and the Chiefs.

Mecole Hardman Fantasy Outlook: Matchup vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions enter this game at 2-0-1 which is one of the surprises around the league. What is not a surprise is that the Chiefs are 3-0 and leading the league in yards per game, total yards, and passing yards per game. They are also top three in points per game.

The Chiefs have a clear advantage in this game. They will be able to score against the Lions’ defense, especially with this being Patrick Mahomes‘ first game indoors. Every time he takes the field, Hardman is getting experience and improving. There is still work to be done. He is not as reliable an option as other receivers on the Chiefs.

Mecole Hardman 83 yards to the HOUSE. Speed kills.pic.twitter.com/Dkq0F3Cgcu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019

“He realized that he has to be fast with his cuts,” Mahomes said of his rookie receiver. “He kinda tried to sell it a little bit more with a nod, and he was open, but it was late, and the pressure was there. So I just told him, you have to speed it up.”

Hardman had issues with fumbling while in college. He entered the draft as a clear work in progress but his talent outweighed his weaknesses. For a young receiver, there is no better system to be in right now than the Chiefs.

Should You Start or Sit Mecole Hardman in Week 4?

This is a tough decision. It can go right down the middle. The Chiefs will certainly be airing it out all game long against the Lions. This could be another 40-point performance for Kansas City.

With that being said, the question remains if Hardman will be targeted enough. Travis Kelce is the clear No. 1 option on the Chiefs. Demarcus Robinson has emerged as a touchdown machine scoring three times in two games. The backfield in Kansas City is also crowded.

When deciding on whether or not to play Hardman, it depends what the situation is. If Hardman is simply a bye week replacement, then he can be an option this week because of his big play ability. Moving forward, Hardman is not an every week starter. He has just six catches on the season and is not being targeted very much.

Heading into Week 4, Hardman should remain on the bench unless you feel that he will breakout against a sketchy Lions’ secondary. He can always get deep for a score but he will not be used as a possession receiver.