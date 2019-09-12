Fantasy Football Week 2 TE Rankings: Travis Kelce in for a Monster Game?

Week one of the fantasy football season was a bit of a head-scratcher to say the least from the tight end position. Absent from the top eight scorers at the position were the three horsemen Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, and George Kittle. Instead, the top scorers at the tight end position included names such as Vernon Davis, T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, and Darren Waller.

Kelce is primed to bounce back in a major way this coming week. Kelce, who Patrick Mahomes missed on multiple would-be scores a week ago, gets a fantasy darling of a matchup. The Raiders were the worst fantasy defense in football a season ago at defending the tight end position.

Who will join Kelce atop our week two tight end rankings? Which players are in line for a big game, and which are projected to under-perform this week? Find out below.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Vernon Davis vs. Dallas

While the Redskins seem to be optimistic for his availability this week, fellow ‘Skins tight end Jordan Reed remains sidelined with a concussion.

Jordan Reed (concussion) still not cleared https://t.co/cESJbq7pzP — Rotoworld Football (@Rotoworld_FB) September 11, 2019

If Reed can’t go on Sunday, it will be Vernon Davis once again serving as Case Keenum’s security blanket. Davis put up the 5th most fantasy points by a tight end in week 1 (15.9).

Davis tied for the team lead in targets with seven last Sunday, and was on the field for the third-most snaps of any skill player on the team.

Davis faces off with the Dallas Cowboys, who allowed the most fantasy points to the tight end position a week ago.

Worse Than Usual

Evan Engram vs. Buffalo

Let me start this off by stating that Engram is my number four tight end for the week, and I expect him to finish around that spot for the entirety of the 2019 season.

Engram was targeted a whopping 14 times in the Giants week one loss to Dallas. In return, Engram led all fantasy tight ends in points with 28.6. However, he’s in for a tough matchup this week vs. a Buffalo Bills defense that forfeited the second-fewest passing yards in week one.

Tight ends against the Bills in 2018 averaged just slightly above six points per game, the second-lowest average in the NFL

I’m not saying to bench Engram this week, however, I am saying to simply temper your expectations.

Week 2 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

RANK PLAYER (POSITION – TEAM) MATCHUP 1. Travis Kelce (TE – KC) @ OAK 2. Zach Ertz (TE – PHI) @ ATL 3. George Kittle (TE – SF) @ CIN 4. Evan Engram (TE – NYG) vs. BUF 5. O.J. Howard (TE – TB) @ CAR 6. Mark Andrews (TE – BAL) vs. ARI 7. Delanie Walker (TE – TEN) vs. IND 8. Darren Waller (TE – OAK) vs. KC 9. Vernon Davis (TE – WAS) vs. DAL 10. T.J. Hockenson (TE – DET) vs. LAC 11. Austin Hooper (TE – ATL) vs. PHI 12. David Njoku (TE – CLE) @ NYJ 13. Vance McDonald (TE – PIT) vs. SEA 14. Jimmy Graham (TE – GB) vs. MIN 15. Greg Olsen (TE – CAR) vs. TB 16. Eric Ebron (TE – IND) @ TEN 17. Dallas Goedert (TE – PHI) @ ATL 18. Kyle Rudolph (TE – MIN) @ GB 19. Trey Burton (TE – CHI) @ DEN 20. Blake Jarwin (TE – DAL) @ WAS 21. Jack Doyle (TE – IND) @ TEN 22. Tyler Eifert (TE – CIN) vs. SF 23. Jason Witten (TE – DAL) @ WAS 24. Noah Fant (TE – DEN) vs. CHI 25. Mike Gesicki (TE – MIA) vs. NE 26. Gerald Everett (TE – LAR) vs. NO 27. Will Dissly (TE – SEA) @ PIT 28. CJ Uzomah (TE – CIN) vs. SF 29. Tyler Higbee (TE – LAR) vs. NO 30. Jordan Reed (TE – WAS) vs. DAL 31. Cameron Brate (TE – TB) @ CAR 32. Ian Thomas (TE – CAR) vs. TB

