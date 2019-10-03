DraftKings NFL Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups for TNF Seahawks vs. Rams

The only thing larger than the implications of tonight’s NFC West divisional battle is the potential earnings available in DraftKings $1.6M NFL Thursday Night Showdown.

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks both come into tonight’s game holding a record of 3-1. The winner of tonight’s game will have a shot at working their way into a tie with the San Francisco 49ers for the division lead by the end of the week. While the winner of tonight’s DraftKings Showdown will be $400K richer.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection cost 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Chris Carson $12,300 FLEX: Russell Wilson $10,600 FLEX: Robert Woods $8,000 FLEX: Will Dissly $7,600 FLEX: DK Metcalf $6,400 FLEX: Rashaad Penny $5,000



Why this Lineup?

Chris Carson will serve as our captain for Thursday night. Carson is guaranteed usage, which is the main focus when it comes to multiplying one’s salary by 1.5. The Rams have allowed an average of 23+ fantasy points to running backs in 2019, the ninth-most in the NFL.

Russell Wilson is the highest-priced player in tonight’s showdown. However, it’s still a price worth paying for. The Rams defense allowed four passing touchdowns and 30+ fantasy points to Jameis Winston a week ago, both ranking tops for the QB position in Week 4. Wilson has averaged nearly 26 fantasy points this season.

Cooper Kupp gets most the publicity in terms of Rams pass catchers, and rightfully so. However, Robert Woods keeps quietly churning out productive performances. Woods is coming off of a 32+ point showing and has seen an average of 11.5 targets over his last two games.

Will Dissly is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns this season, regardless of position. The tight end has scored four touchdowns over his past three games and leads all tight ends in fantasy points over that span. Los Angeles has allowed opponents to score on the 11th highest percentage of plays while inside the red zone in 2019.

Piggybacking on our previous point of the Rams defensive struggles in the red zone, DK Metcalf‘s big body will come into use inside the 20s tonight. Rams defensive back Aqib Talib was torched by Chris Godwin a week ago, and currently allows a passer rating of 114 when targeted this season.

Rashaad Penny makes his return to the Seahawks lineup this week after missing two games with injury. Prior to sustaining the injury, Penny outpaced Chris Carson in rushing yards in Week 2 while also being the only Seahawks running back to find the endzone. Since then, Carson has taken a firm grip on the lead back duties in Seattle. Still, Penny will get touches tonight. The Rams allowed both Bucs running backs Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones to find the endzone against them one week ago.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

We decided to opt out of plugging Russell Wilson into the captain position for the lone purpose of saving a budget to better fill out our roster. By making that decision we were able to grab the league leader in receiving touchdowns, as well as a target monster, plus a workhorse running back.

Three obvious omissions stand out here, and they all are a part of the Rams. Jared Goff struggled a week ago, although saved his fantasy worth with garbage time points. His issues when playing on the road are well publicised. Todd Gurley scored two touchdowns a week ago, however, he rushed the ball just five times in that game. It’s difficult to warrant Gurley’s salary of $8,800 ($600 more than Carson’s) when you are unsure of his usage. Cooper Kupp has been one of the league’s best receivers up to this point of the season. His price tag was a bit high, plus Seattle has essentially shut down the league’s top wideouts in 2019. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Thomas combined for an average of just five receptions and 69 receiving yards vs. the ‘Hawks this year.

Reminder, the game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET tonight. Be sure to set your lineups, and good luck!

