Fantasy Football Week 5 DST Rankings: Will Rams Defense Bounce Back?

All was well in Los Angeles to kick off the 2019 NFL season. The Rams got out to an undefeated 3-0 record and seemed destined to make another Super Bowl run. Then Week 4 comes along and puts a plethora of defensive shortcomings on display for the nation to see. The Rams allowed 49 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while also dropping their first game of the season.
Here are just a few major takeaways from the Rams early defensive woes this season. Cornerback Aquib Talib has allowed a passer rating of 114 when targeted this season. Aaron Donald has registered just one sack. Finally, the 26 points per game they allow is the seventh-most in all of football.
Can you trust the Rams as a DEF1 in your Week 5 lineups vs. the Seattle Seahawks and their ninth-ranked scoring offense? Find out in our Weekly Fantasy Football Defense Rankings, as well as which units will perform better than usual, and which will perform worse than usual.
P.S. We’ve beat up on the Miami Dolphins defense a lot over the past few weeks in our rankings over here. This week we decided to go easy on the ‘Phins, albeit mostly due to the fact that they’re on a bye. However, even without a game this week they’ll only be scoring a half-point below their average output for the season.
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Chargers – 11 pts. (DST11)
Eagles vs. NYJ
The Philadelphia defense has had their struggles this season, and that might be putting it kindly. The Eagles D has been virtually unusable in fantasy lineups, putting up the sixth-fewest points through the first four weeks of play.
However, every bird has its day. This bird’s day takes place this Sunday. While Sam Darnold is making his return to the practice field in a limited fashion this week, he still seems unlikely to play. That would leave Luke Falk as the team’s starting QB. Falk’s last performance consisted of a grand total of 98 passing yards and an interception. Even if Darnold can gut it out for Week 5, the Jets offense will likely still struggle to move the ball. Darnold threw for just 175 passing yards in his lone start this season.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Lions – 5 pts. (DST19)
Packers at DAL
Green Bay is the seventh-ranked fantasy defense this season. The unit seemed destined to join the ranks of the elite defenses in football over the first three weeks of the season. Yet, in Week 4 the Packers showed a knick in their armor.
While they did manage to hold Carson Wentz to just 160 yards passing in Week 4, the QB tossed three touchdowns on their secondary.
Dak Prescott has totaled three or more touchdowns in four of his past five regular-season games.
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Defenses
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|Rank
|DST TEAM
|Opp.
|1
|Patriots NE
|
at WAS
|
2
|Bears CHI
|
at OAK
|
3
|Eagles PHI
|
vs. NYJ
|
4
|Titans TEN
|
vs. BUF
|
5
|Bills BUF
|
at TEN
|
6
|Vikings MIN
|
at NYG
|
7
|Chargers LAC
|
vs. DEN
|
8
|Ravens BAL
|
at PIT
|
9
|Jaguars JAC
|
at CAR
|
10
|Panthers CAR
|
vs. JAC
|
11
|49ers SF
|
vs. CLE
|
12
|Texans HOU
|
vs. ATL
|
13
|Saints NO
|
vs. TB
|
14
|Bengals CIN
|
vs. ARI
|
15
|Rams* LAR
|
at SEA
|
16
|Chiefs KC
|
vs. IND
|
17
|Browns CLE
|
at SF
|
18
|Buccaneers TB
|
at NO
|
19
|Seahawks SEA
|
vs. LAR
|
20
|Packers GB
|
at DAL
|
21
|Steelers PIT
|
vs. BAL
|
22
|Raiders OAK
|
vs. CHI
|
23
|Cowboys DAL
|
vs. GB
|
24
|Broncos DEN
|
at LAC
|
25
|Cardinals ARI
|
at CIN
|
26
|Giants NYG
|
vs. MIN
|
27
|Falcons ATL
|
at HOU
|
28
|Jets NYJ
|
at PHI
|
29
|Colts IND
|
at KC
|
30
|Redskins WAS
|
vs. NE