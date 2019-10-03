Will Dissly Fantasy: Start or Sit Seahawks TE in Week 5?

Will Dissly has scored four touchdowns in just as many games to kick off the 2019 season. The Seattle Seahawks tight end has become one of Russell Wilson’s most relied upon targets in the passing game, while simultaneously working his way into near fantasy stardom.

Wilson is so fond of his tight end that he proclaimed that Dissly is “going to be a star for a very long time.” He’s certainly helped the pass catchers case by sending 20 targets his way over the past three weeks.

Can Dissly keep up his absurd pace, or is he bound to regress tonight vs. the Los Angeles Rams?

Will Dissly Fantasy Outlook vs. Los Angeles Rams

Who would have thought Will Dissly would be at the forefront of tight ends to come help save the day for fantasy owners hungry for production? In a year where we’ve lost Rob Gronkowski to early retirement and where Zach Ertz has underperformed up to his standards, it’s the Seattle Seahawk TE who has catapulted himself into the upper echelon at the position and ran with it.

After a disappointing Week 1, where he caught just one pass for 12 yards, Dissly has come back with a vengeance. Since then, no tight end in the league has been better from a fantasy perspective. Dissly has averaged nearly 20 points per game, while racking up almost 60 total points over the three-game span.

When you look at the numbers, the Los Angeles Rams have faired fairly decent at defending the tight end position. LA has allowed the 11th fewest fantasy points to TEs in 2019. However, when you take a closer look you realize that they haven’t truly been tested thus far. The Rams have faced off with the likes of OJ Howard who has been an utter disappoint thus far, Jared Cook, and Demetrius Harris. Certainly not the cream of the crop when it comes to tight ends this season.

Los Angeles is coming off a game where they allowed four passing touchdowns and 55 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams currently allow opponents to score touchdowns on 64.29% of the red-zone opportunities against them, the 11th highest in all the NFL.

Should You Start or Sit Will Dissly in Week 5?

Dissly is tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions this season regardless of position. The tight end has racked up his four scores over the past three games while also averaging 6 56+ receiving yards. Just on catches and yards alone, that type of production makes Dissly a worthy option in PPR leagues, the bonus of him being a true red-zone threat simply shoots him up the boards to must-start status.

There are not many tight ends I would rank ahead of Dissly this week, in fact, there’s only five. Dissly is a TE1 for Thursday night’s tilt with the Rams.

