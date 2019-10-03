DK Metcalf Fantasy: Start or Sit Seahawks WR in Week 5?

Rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf looked to be well on his way to becoming one of Russell Wilson’s primary targets in the passing game for the Seattle Seahawks this season.

Through the first three weeks of 2019 Metcalf racked up a total of nine receptions on 19 targets for 217 receiving yards.

However, Metcalf completely burned fantasy owners in Week 4 with a horrendous showing. Can the former Ole Miss Rebel get back on his upward trajectory in time for Thursday night’s game vs. the Los Angeles Rams? Let’s find out.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

DK Metcalf Fantasy Outlook vs. Los Angeles Rams

Not only did Metcalf underperform in terms of statistical output a week ago, he also saw his snap count dip tremendously. From Week 2 through Week 3 Metcalf was the clear WR2 in terms of usage. However, in Week 4 he saw his snap count percentage drop off from 89% and 85% in the two weeks prior, to just 63% vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

This is likely not a coincidence, as Metcalf’s decreased snap count coincides with the return of David Moore, the Seahawks starting receiver from 2018. Moore made his 2019 debut in Week 3 from a shoulder injury, playing just 20% of the snaps. That number jumped to 40% last Sunday. As Moore gets more and more up to speed, his usage will continue to climb.

However, there’s no debating the difference in talent level between the two wideouts. Metcalf’s physical abilities are night and day compared that those of Moore’s. Metcalf will continue to be used within the offense, although he may need to come up with more chunk yardage plays to counter the fewer targets coming his way in order to serve as a viable fantasy option.

Metcalf has a chance to do just that vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. By now, we are all aware of LA’s defensive struggles a week ago. The Rams surrendered 55 points to the Jameis Winston-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On the receiving end of the majority of Winston’s passes last Sunday was Bucs number two option at receiver, Chris Godwin. Godwin went off for an absurd stat line of 12 receptions for 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The most impressive part of Godwin’s performance is that he was unable to reel in only two of his 14 targets on the day. This is something that has not been unusual against the Rams secondary this season, more specifically against Aquib Talib. The former pro-bowl corner has allowed an extremely generous passer rating of 114 when targeted this season.

Should You Start or Sit DK Metcalf in Week 5?

Metcalf will have opportunities to produce on Thursday night. He’s currently on the WR4 spectrum but has the ability to sneak into the WR3 territory thanks to the plus-matchup ahead of him.

Expect Seattle to target their big-bodied receiver inside the 20s tonight. Los Angeles has allowed opponents to score a touchdown on 64.29% of the red-zone opportunities against them this season, the 11th highest total in all of football.

READ NEXT: Will Dissly Fantasy Outlook for Thursday Night