The Oakland Raiders have a big game in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears. While Khalil Mack facing off against his old team is the biggest storyline of the week, Jon Gruden’s squad should be more concerned with getting over .500 as they currently sit at 2-2. It won’t be easy considering the Bear are riding a three-game winning streak and their defense looks almost impenetrable. It’s made more difficult by the fact that Oakland will be without their leader in touchdowns.

Tyrell Williams Injury Update: Will the Raiders WR Play vs. Bears?

The Raiders have announced that Tyrell Williams will be inactive against the Chicago Bears. Other notable inactives are Clelin Ferrell, Gabe Jackson and J.J. Nelson. That’s four key starters the team is going to be missing in Week 5. The Williams blow is big because he’s scored a touchdown in all four of the team’s games and he’s been the only real wide receiver threat the team has had. Both Williams and Nelson have been battling injuries since training camp, which already held the latter out of two games to this point.

The writing was on the wall when the team decided to promote Marcell Ateman from the practice squad on Saturday. The second-year Raider saw some playing time towards the back half of last season, so he should be ready to go against the Bears. Oakland’s receiving corps is getting thinner and thinner and they definitely need some of their young players to step up. With the team’s top receiver getting cut just before the season, the Raiders haven’t had a solid number two behind Williams through four games. Though the matchup against the Bears is daunting, now would be a great time for some rookies to show what they can do.

Are Hunter Renfrow or Keelan Doss Worth a Waiver Wire Add?

If you happened to add Hunter Renfrow or Keelan Doss at any point during the season, they’re probably both off your fantasy roster by now. Renfrow hasn’t scored more than six points in PPR leagues and Doss only has one catch for 14 yards through four games. With Williams and J.J. Nelson out, plus, the release of Ryan Grant, Renfrow and Doss should see their roles expand. Trevor Davis should also see targets, but he’s more of a return man.

If the Raiders were playing a weaker defense, it might be worth taking a risk on Davis or Renfrow in the FLEX, but it’s going to be really difficult for them to get anything going on offense against the Bears. Doss should remain on the waiver wire until he can prove that he’s going to see more targets. If you’re going to start anyone on the Raider offense, it’s gotta be Darren Waller. Waller has been the team’s top receiver and that should still be the case with Williams out. He’s been one of the top tight ends in all of fantasy football and is sixth-overall in PPR points. That is impressive considering he’s yet to score a touchdown this season.

