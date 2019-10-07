WATCH: DJ Jones Proposes to Girlfriend at Levi’s Stadium

While San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman DJ Jones was preparing for the Monday Night Football match-up against the Cleveland Browns, he was also warming up for another major play in his life: proposing to girlfriend Kayla Fannin.

During pre-game warmups, the couple was standing on the sidelines at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, when Jones, 24, suddenly got down on one knee and asked Fannin, 23, to marry him. At She said, “yes!” and video of the proposal was shared online by numerous Bay Area news outlets.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman D.J. Jones proposed to his girlfriend Kayla Fannin on the sideline before tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/psxNZXDwrH — Bay Area Sports HQ (@BayAreaSportsHQ) October 7, 2019

Cam Inman was even able to catch the proposal from his view at the press box, while Keiana Martin captured the moment by taping it from Levi’s Stadium scoreboard.

#49ers nose tackle @djjones_44 just proposed to his girlfriend — and she said yes pic.twitter.com/DDRkvLGiZ1 — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 7, 2019

BIG BIG BIGGGG congrats to @djjones_44 who just got engaged ahead of #MNF!!! 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/BcsQamfrZO — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) October 7, 2019

Jones, who’s originally from Greenville, South Carolina, and played football at Ole Miss, was drafted in the 6th round by the 49ers. The defensive tackle, who stands at 6’0 and 304 pounds, is currently in his third year with the franchise. He’s recorded 4 tackles so far in the 2019 season.

Jones first went public with his relationship with Fannin in February 2018, sharing a photo of the couple running on the beach. By August 2018, Fannin was seen on the sidelines proudly wearing a jacket with Jones’ name written across the back and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Over the past year, they’ve vacationed on the islands of Turks and Caicos, had date nights in Miami, and in his hometown of San Francisco. Every time he posts a photo of her, Jones uses the hashtag #WCE – “woman crush everyday.” On her 23rd birthday, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the baddest. The queen and my love. 23 never looked any better. Glad we can spend it together so I know you’ll enjoy.”

Who Is Jones’ New Fianceé Kayla Fannin?

Fannin is a graduate of Auburn University, where she was a member of the Harbert College of Business Student Council board. Now, Fannin manages Closet38, an online store which sells accessories and jewelry. Fannin is also a regular at all the 49ers games, and Jones’ No. 1 fan. For his 24th birthday, she surprised with a poster of herself wearing his jersey, and only his jersey.

When it was announced that Jones made it on the 49ers starting squad for 2019, she posted a photo of the couple with the caption, “Congratulations on making the 53 man roster yet again! I’m so proud of you and all of your accomplishments. It amazes me how dedicated you are to us, and the game you love. So happy and grateful to be by your side to share this moment. Love you forever. -K ❤️”

