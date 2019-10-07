Pair of Browns Starters to Miss MNF Against 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are getting close to full health, but will still be without at least two key starters on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams — both of the Browns starting corners — are officially out against San Francisco. Neither practiced all week, the the likelihood of them getting on the field after missing the last three games with hamstring injuries was unlikely.

#Browns CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are expected to sit out tonight's game against the #49ers with their hamstrings, their third straight misses — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 7, 2019

The Browns played against the Rams without their entire starting secondary, but have gradually seen the unit get healthier. Damarious Randall returned to the lineup last week, making his impact known three tackles and his first career sack. It appears Burnett is on track to make his return to the field this week, practicing in full on Saturday.

Rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine — a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft — also practiced in full after being limited this week. Both have been out since the Browns Week 2 win against the New York Jets.

Tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) remains out for the Browns and tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) is questionable.

Rashard Higgins to Miss MNF Machup With 49ers

It appeared that the Browns’ group of pass-catchers were going to be close to full strength against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. However, it was revealed before game time that Rashard Higgins would miss his fourth consecutive game.

However, the Browns will get back Antonio Callaway is set to return to the lineup following a four-game suspension.

“I think they are both coming along. Callaway looks good. He needs to continue to try and build his endurance. There is a difference between endurance and in shape. He is in good shape, but endurance is being able to play play after play after play after play, and you need endurance more than anything in the game of football,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters. “Higgins is getting better. He continues to get better each and every day. He made it a little further along today so we will see where we are.”

This week was the first time that the Browns have had all of their wide receivers active for practice, something Kitchens obviously embraced.

“It is always nice to get two of your guys back, but I think those other guys have filled in and done well,” Kitchens said. “I think we have the luxury of having several guys that can play. Definitely, it is good to having Antonio and Hig as close as we are to having Hig back.”

49ers Are Favorites Against Browns on MNF

The 49ers will put their undefeated record on the line as they host the Cleveland Browns in primetime on Monday Night Football.

The San Francisco is 3-0 straight up and 2-1 against the spread, not covering in a very sloppy game against the Ben Roethlisberger-less Steelers.

The Browns have taken a very interesting route to 2-2, but are coming off their best win of the season last week — a 40-25 pounding of the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers are currently listed as 5-point favorites for the game with a total of 47 points.

