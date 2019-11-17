SNL Mocks Myles Garrett, Browns in SNL Intro

The Cleveland Browns are exactly where they thought they’d be at this point of the season — as a punchline of a Saturday Night Live episode.

Just a few days removed from Browns star Myles Garrett swinging a helmet at the head of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in one of the most talked about NFL melees ever, SNL actor Keenan Thompson played the defensive end on the opening of the show.

SNL opening sketch pic.twitter.com/6gUjgoQRb8 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2019

Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely by NFL

The incident between Garrett and Rudolph happened on Thursday. After tumbling on the ground on Thursday, both players got up and Garrett ended up with Rudolph’s helmet in his hands. Moments later he swung it at the head of the QB, connecting with the swing.

Myles Garrett ripped Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swung his own helmet at him. That's awful.pic.twitter.com/ZhrzxQTACB — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Fortunately, things did not end up as bad as they could have with a behemoth 6-foot-4, 270-pound pass-rusher swinging around a six-pound helmet.

On Friday the NFL announced that Garrett would be banned indefinitely, barring him for at least the remainder of the 2019 season and playoffs. That means six games minimum, with the possibility of it going longer. At six games, it’s already the second longest suspension in league history for an on-field incident.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett wrote in a statement. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions, and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward.”

Both organizations were fined $250,000 for the incident while Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey were suspended. Pouncey, who tackled Garrett and tossed multiple punches, got a three-game ban. Ogunjobi will miss one for his role in the commotion.

Rudolph did not receive a suspension, but will likely get a hefty fine.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Upset With NFL

Browns fans have been vocal about the punishment being too harsh and the fact that Rudolph — who many have labeled the instigator — didn’t get anything. Count UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic among that group.

“Mason Rudolph lit the match, started the fire, fanned the flames = Not Suspended,” Miocic wrote on Twitter responding to a tweet from Ice Cube. “MG (Garrett) took ownership of his actions. The person who started it will get no punishment while the other three will? C’mon.”

Mason Rudolph lit the match, started the fire, fanned the flames = Not Suspended. MG took ownership of his actions. The person who started it will get no punishment while the other three will? C’mon. #SM #Browns” https://t.co/ZTPhsZgeh0 — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) November 16, 2019

Miocic and Garrett are good friends and the defensive end was a passionate supporter as he fought for the UFC title against Daniel Cormier. The two also trained together in the offseason.

“Man, it’s time to go get that belt, bring it back to the city, bring it back to ‘The Land.’ I’m so excited for you,” Garrett said in a video on his Instagram. “I know you’re going to win that championship belt, bring it back, and we’re all going to be rooting for you, brother.”

Another passionate defender of Garrett has been somehow been OJ Simpson.

“Look, All I know is this, the minute Mason went after the man’s helmet with his foot and his groin, it’s on,” Simpson said in a video posted to social media. “I’m hearing all these announcers saying Garret should be suspended. Maybe he should, but when a guy’s trying to get your helmet off your head, and that’s where it started, with his foot in your groin. It’s on. I’m just saying. Take care.”

The Browns will have to regroup. Despite their best defensive player being out, they still have a season to play and are looking to break a playoff drought that dates back to 2002. Next up is a matchup with the Dolphins on Nov. 24 and then a rematch with the Steelers on Dec. 1

READ NEXT: Browns Fans Start Petition After Myles Garrett Suspension