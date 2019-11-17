The Cleveland Browns are not yet ready to have Myles Garrett speak his piece publicly about what happened on Thursday.

According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer, the Browns nixed a sit-down interview he had scheduled with Garrett to air on Sunday regarding the helmet-swinging scrap he had with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during Thursday’s game.

“You have a lot of questions you need to be answered. We were going to have those answers for you this morning. Let me explain,” Glazer said on FOX NFL Sunday pregame show. “I’ve been in touch with Myles Garrett the last few days. He agreed to do a sit-down interview with us from his home in Cleveland. Unfortunately, before we boarded our plane, the Cleveland Browns brass brought Myles Garrett into the facility and told him he is not allowed to do the interview. They shut the interview down. Myles Garrett wanted to answer a lot of these questions.”

Browns DE Myles Garrett agreed to do a sitdown interview with me for @NFLonFOX for today’s #FOXNFLSUNDAY about Thursday night. Shortly before we were heading to airport we were informed Browns brass brought Garrett to the facility and told him cannot do the interview — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 17, 2019

Pro Football Talk reported that the Browns did not shut down the interview, but instead gave him advice and allowed him to make his own decision, which was not to do the interview.

The incident is still very fresh and it might be too soon for Garrett to be jumping in front of a camera, especially considering he still has an appeal on the way, which Glazer confirmed.

“What he was able to say before they told him he’s not allowed to talk to me or anyone else is that he is going to appeal this suspension,” Glazer said. “He was remorseful and was trying to answer these questions.”

NFL Official: Suspension Decision on Myles Garrett Was ‘Easy’

VideoVideo related to browns make shocking move regarding myles garrett 2019-11-17T13:44:08-05:00

Less than a day after the clash between Garrett and Rudolph, the NFL handed down an indefinite suspension to the Browns defensive end that was for at least the rest of the season and the playoffs. With six games minimum remaining for the Browns this season, it the second-longest suspension for an on-field incident, behind only the 12-game ban delivered to Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict earlier this season.

Troy Vincent — the NFL’s head of football operations — said it was an easy decision to ban Garrett for the season.

“That’s not us,” Vincent told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. “That’s not who we are. There is no place for that in our game. We all know that. That, frankly, is an easy decision to suspend the player for the duration of the season … Imagine if he hit him with the crown of the helmet? We cannot have that on a football field.”

Myles Garrett Mocked on Saturday Night Live

VideoVideo related to browns make shocking move regarding myles garrett 2019-11-17T13:44:08-05:00

The Browns and Garrett made a cameo appearance on Saturday Night Live thanks to the incident.

The cold open of the show poked fun at the first public hearings related to the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Thompson’s Garrett character is introduced as “the guy who hit the other guy with the helmet.”

SNL opening sketch pic.twitter.com/6gUjgoQRb8 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 17, 2019

“I have seen enough. I’m tired of being falsely accused,” Thompson says as Garrett. “See what had happened was, I saw another player who had lost his helmet somehow, and I thought ‘Oh, he should be wearing a helmet.’ So I attempted to put it back on his head.”

“Mr. Garrett, you are not on trial here,” said Alex Moffat, who appeared as California representative Adam Schiff.

“I know,” the faux Garrett responded. “President Trump just pardoned me too for the war crimes. He said I can bring a helmet to Afghanistan and just go nuts.”

After the crazy week, the Browns will look to get back on track against the Dolphins next Sunday and stretch their winning streak to three games. At 4-6, the team’s playoff hopes are slim, but they play the easiest schedule down the stretch.

READ NEXT: Browns Fans Start Petition After Myles Garrett Suspension