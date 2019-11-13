Former Patriots, Texans Pass Rusher Visits Chiefs

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs DE Emmanuel Ogbah was lost for the season to a torn pectoral muscle that he suffered in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

On Tuesday, the injury promoted Kansas City to host DE Eric Lee for a visit, as first reported by the Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Eric Lee visited the Chiefs — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 12, 2019

The 25-year-old originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida. Lee first signed with the Houston Texans in May 2016 before being released just prior to the 2017 regular season. He next caught on with the Buffalo Bills where he spent time between the team’s active roster and practice squad where Lee was later claimed to the New England Patriots’ roster.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Lee’s most prominent NFL action came in New England where he started 5-of-6 regular season games in 2017. The 6’3,” 295-pound defensive end racked up 19 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and one interception. In addition, Lee played in all three postseason games (with one start) during the Patriots’ Super Bowl run. The fourth-year hybrid edge defender was cut by New England ahead of the following regular season.

Most recently, Lee played in nine games with the Detroit Lions over the past two seasons. He was let go from the Lions’ practice squad on October 9.

READ NEXT: Tony Gonzalez Makes Bold Prediction for Remainder of Chiefs’ Season

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata