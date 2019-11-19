Jerry Jones Offers Final Statement on Colin Kaepernick, Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubled down on his disinterest regarding Colin Kaepernick.

Without explicitly saying so, Jones declared that current Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush is a better fit for the team than Kaepernick, whose highly anticipated NFL workout Saturday has brought about zero job offers.

“We believe that we’re in great shape relative to our position. … We’re very fortunate right now that our quarterbacking is real good,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic.



Originally scheduled to take place at the Falcons’ training facility, Kaepernick’s personal Scouting Combine was instead held at a local school roughly an hour away — the goal being transparency from Kaep’s camp. Few media members and even fewer scouts attended the event at Charles Drew High, which Jones believes was a dog-and-pony show.

“That situation from the get-go probably had a lot more that wasn’t about football involved in it and consequently we got the results of that dynamic,” he said.



The Cowboys were planning to get an up-close and personal look at Kaepernick. Until they weren’t. In an eleventh-hour change of heart, Jones revealed last Friday that the team wouldn’t attend the former 49ers superstar’s tryout.

“We’re not gonna have anybody there,” Jones announced on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll look at the tape if we need any information there. We really like our quarterbacks.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Cowboys QB Depth Chart

At most, checking out Kaepernick was merely going to be due diligence on Jones’ behalf. His organization, as he’s alluded, already boasts a franchise signal-caller who’s entering his prime, and doing so without a contract beyond this year. The Cowboys are set for as long as Dak Prescott remains healthy.

Prescott leads the league in passing yards (3,221) and set a franchise record in Dallas’ win over the Detroit Lions by eclipsing 3,000 passing yards through the club’s first 10 regular-season games — the only Cowboys player to reach that number in that brief of time, per NFL Research. What’s more, Prescott’s 1,098 passing yards since Week 9 against the Giants are the most ever by a Cowboy over a three-game span.

Behind Prescott on the depth chart all by his lonesome is Rush, a 2017 undrafted free agent who held off Mike White this preseason for the backup job. The Cowboys do not have a passer on the practice squad, though Kaepernick isn’t eligible to sign there, anyway.

Jerry Provides Update on Amari

In other news, the Cowboys’ czar is optimistic that top wide receiver Amari Cooper will suit up for the club’s monster Week 12 road meeting with the New England Patriots. Cooper tweaked his worrisome knee during the Lions game, finishing with only three catches for 38 yards across 41-of-71 offensive snaps.

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported Monday that Cooper is “still fighting through” the knee ailment, indicating persistent discomfort for the two-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher, who likely won’t do much, if anything, in practice this week.

Jones said he expects multiple injured Cowboys — including right tackle La’el Collins (knee) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder/neck) — to play in New England.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Fans Threaten Boycott if Team Signs Colin Kaepernick

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL