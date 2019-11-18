Dak Prescott Nets Multiple Cowboys Passing Records in Win Over Lions

On Sunday, Dak Prescott did what no quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history had done before.

Prescott set a franchise record in Dallas’ win over the Detroit Lions by eclipsing 3,000 passing yards through the club’s first 10 regular-season games — the only Cowboys player to reach that number in that brief of time, per NFL Research.

What’s more, according to NFL Research, Prescott’s 1,098 passing yards since Week 9 against the Giants are the most ever by a Cowboy over a three-game span.

Over his last two games, a loss to Minnesota and victory against Detroit, Prescott has compiled 841 passing yards, the most in consecutive contests in Cowboys quarterbacking history, ESPN’s Ed Werder noted.

Prescott was phenomenal from the opening whistle in the Motor City, where he went 29-of-46 for 444 yards through the air and three touchdowns in Dallas’ 35-27 nailbiter, which kept the club atop the NFC East.

He had TD tosses of 17, 19 and 21 yards to running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Randall Cobb, and RB Tony Pollard, respectively. Dak completed balls to seven different pass-catchers and finished with a sterling 116.6 passer rating, his fourth straight tilt with a rating above 100.

WR Michael Gallup was the biggest beneficiary as he totaled a game-high 148 receiving yards on nine grabs. Cobb also cleared the century mark, recording four catches for 105 yards.

Another Dak Record

Talk about rarified air: Prescott joined legendary QB Joe Montana as the only signal-callers in league history to register games with at least 375 passing yards and two-plus scores in a single season.

Another such effort would overwrite a three-decade-old accomplishment. It’s ultimately immaterial, however. The always-humble Prescott is appreciative merely for being mentioned in the same breath as the arguable GOAT.

“It’s humbling anytime you get thrown in with the name Montana,” Prescott said after the game, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s great, right? For me, it’s let’s go get another win and maybe I will get a fifth one. It’s all about moving forward and getting better.”

Prescott on Unbelievable Pace

A bonafide MVP candidate despite what some in the national media would have you believe, the two-time Pro Bowl field general, who now leads the NFL in passing, is on pace to throw for 5,154 yards this season, according to Pro Football Talk.

Dak would become just the eighth QB in league history to eclipse 5,000 yards. Regardless of which side he ends up on, the 26-year-old is established as an #elite performer at the most important position of sports. And it’s not going unnoticed.

“Dak’s playing the best football I’ve ever seen him play,” Elliott said, via PFT. “Something is clicking there and he’s throwing the s— out of the ball. We got a bunch of weapons on the outside he can throw it to, and it’s hard for defenses to stop him, so keep that thing rolling.”

