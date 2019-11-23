Injured Eagles WR Spotted Participating at Team Walk-Through [LOOK]

Three key Eagles starters are all question marks heading into Sunday’s game, but one player seems to be trending up.

Receivers Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were both listed as questionable on the Eagles’ final injury report, along with running back Jordan Howard. All three players will be game-time decisions Sunday afternoon. However, Agholor was spotted on the field Saturday for the team’s walk-through. The session is the final tune-up for the team before game day, so the fact the receiver was out there would indicate that he’s playing. The Eagles haven’t confirmed, though.

Agholor injured his knee at the tail-end of last week’s 17-10 loss to New England on a controversial play that many felt he should have made. Carson Wentz looked his way on a desperation heave on 4th-and-10 and the ball bounced off his outstretched fingertips. Agholor went down holding his knee at the end of the play and endured a week’s worth of venom from angry fans. The abuse was so bad that he deleted his Instagram account.

While it’s true Agholor has struggled mightily this season for the Eagles, the offense could use his play-making ability. They are stretched extremely thin at wide receiver, with rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and third-year man Mack Hollins slated to see more snaps Sunday. Hollins was in the incriminating photo showing Agholor at the team’s walk-through, in a post from Vince Papale’s Instagram account. Bizarre and perfect, at the same time.

Nelson Agholor did not practice this week. But it looks like he was out there for Eagles walkthru today He’s in background of this pic with Mack Hollins and Vince Papale Nelson Agholor and Alshon Jeffery are questionable but should give it a go tomorrow#Eagles

📸 @83Invincible pic.twitter.com/EfxA6JtwU8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 23, 2019

Eagles Coach Says Nelson Agholor Not Regressing

Everyone wants to know what’s wrong with Nelson Agholor. The former Sultan of the Slot — sorry for stealing your nickname, Freddie Mitchell — has seen a sharp drop in production since his breakout year in 2017. It’s not all his fault.

“I would say that over the last two years, he’s had to wear a lot of different hats in our offense due to the attrition at the position, and one of his strengths is his mental flexibility and his ability to learn,” said offensive coordinator Mike Groh. “He knows the entire system as well as anybody. So, he’s able to handle a lot from that standpoint.”

Groh was referring to the Eagles needing to move Agholor out of the slot and over to the outside this season. The receiving unit has been decimated by injuries and nobody has been able to step up and carry the torch. Not Agholor. Not Alshon Jeffery. Not Mack Hollins. Not J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

It’s been so embarrassingly bad that the Saints’ Michael Thomas has more receptions and receiving yards than the Eagles whole receivers group. Thomas has 94 receptions for 1,141 yards versus the Eagles’ 93 receptions for 1,008 yards. Despite all the troubles in the passing game, the team maintains extreme confidence in Agholor.

“We have a lot of confidence in Nelson Agholor,” Groh said. “He’s been one of the reasons why we’ve had success here, and I know he’ll continue to be one.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!