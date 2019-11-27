Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 13

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 13 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a player looking to bounce back fresh off of a gut-wrenching performance.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Josh Lambo vs. TB

Lambo is fresh off his best fantasy performance in three weeks, finishing with nine fantasy points. To make things even better, he gets a Week 13 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allow nearly two more fantasy points per game to the kicker position than any other team in football this year with 11.09 ppg. The Bucs have now allowed 11 fantasy points to opposing kickers in three straight games.

Michael Badgley at DEN

The Money Badger has averaged 10.7 fantasy points per game since being activated by the Chargers this season. That average ranks second to only Younghoe Koo amongst all fantasy kickers this year. The Broncos allow the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2019 with an average of 9.55 points per game.

Robbie Gould/Chase McLaughlin at BAL

Reports are Robbie Gould is trending towards a Week 13 return to the ‘9ers lineup. If he happens to have any setbacks, Chase McLaughlin will once again fill the kicking void in San Francisco. McLaughlin has scored 12+ fantasy points in two of the past three weeks. Either player will offer phenomenal upside against a Ravens team that has allowed an average of 9.42 fantasy points to the position in seven of their last nine games.

Sam Ficken at CIN

After averaging fewer than two fantasy points per game over the first eight weeks of the season, Ficken has come out of nowhere to score 10+ fantasy points in three of his last four games. Six of the last nine kickers to face off against Cincinnati have finished with 11+ fantasy points.

Sleeper: Joey Slye vs. WAS

Slye may have lost the game for Carolina a week ago, however, that doesn’t mean he needs to lose his placing in your starting lineup. Slye actually enjoyed his best fantasy outing in over six weeks vs. the Saints with 10.0 points. This week he gets a Washington team that has allowed an average of 10.75 fantasy points in four of their last five games to the kicker position.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. NE

Fairbairn’s midseason hot streak has seemingly come to an end over the past two weeks. The Houston kicker has averaged just four fantasy points over his last two games. Things likely won’t get much better for Fairbairn in Week 13, as the New England Patriots allow a league-low 3.91 fantasy points to opposing kickers this year.

Matt Prater at CHI

Prater put up 11 fantasy points a week ago, yet he had averaged just 6.8 fantasy points in the five games prior. The Bears allow just 5.64 fantasy points per game to kickers this year. The last two kickers to face off against Chicago have combined for a grand total of 7.0 fantasy points.

Buyers Beware: Brett Maher vs. BUF

No one’s been presented with more demoralizing matchups than Maher has over recent weeks. The Dallas kicker withstood the wrath of the Patriots defense a week ago on his way to racking up 10 fantasy points. This week, he gets a matchup with a Buffalo team that appears to equally bad on the surface. Buffalo allows a meager 4.00 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this year. No kicker all season long has scored double-digit fantasy points against the Bills.

