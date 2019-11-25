Fantasy Football Week 13 Kicker Rankings: Can Joey Slye Bounce Back?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a kicker out of Carolina, who at one point was a locked-in K1. Yet, recent struggles have put his fantasy outlook, as well as job security, in question. Plus, see how high Atlanta Falcons‘ Younghoe Koo, a revelation since joining the team just three weeks ago, can climb up our ranks.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.

Kicker Outlook Week 13

It’s been a horrendous fall from grace for Carolina Panthers Joey Slye (K19) over recent weeks. Believe it or not, from Week 1 through Week 6 no kicker in fantasy had scored more points than Slye. However, things have changed drastically for the placekicker since the team’s Week 7 bye. From then on, Slye ranks as just the 21st-highest scoring fantasy player at his position.

To make matters worse, he is also coming off of a 28-yard missed field goal, a kick that would have put the Panthers up three points over the Saints with just two minutes left in the game. Carolina would go on to lose the game. They would also go on to work out kickers the following day, leaving Slye’s job security in limbo.

However, as of now, Slye is still Carolina’s kicker, and he will look to prove to the team that he deserves to be for the foreseeable future, starting with a Week 13 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Lost in the madness of Slye’s late-game blunder is the fact that he scored within double-digit fantasy points for the first time over the last four weeks. I know this fact was lost because he was dropped in 22% of Yahoo leagues from Sunday to Monday. Don’t give up hope yet, Washington has allowed an average of 10.75 fantasy points in four of their last five games to opposing kickers.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Kickers TEAM Opp. 1 Greg Zuerlein LAR @ ARI 2 Harrison Butker KC vs. OAK 3 Robbie Gould SF INJ @ BAL 4 Chase McLaughlin SF @ BAL 5 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. NO 6 Josh Lambo JAC vs. TB 7 Michael Badgley LAC @ DEN 8 Sam Ficken NYJ @ CIN 9 Wil Lutz NO @ ATL 10 Matt Gay TB @ JAC 11 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. LAR 12 Justin Tucker BAL vs. SF 13 Mason Crosby GB @ NYG 14 Dan Bailey MIN @ SEA 15 Brett Maher DAL vs. BUF 16 Nick Folk NE @ HOU 17 Jason Myers SEA vs. MIN 18 Stephen Hauschka BUF @ DAL 19 Joey Slye CAR vs. WAS 20 Jake Elliott PHI @ MIA 21 Eddy Pineiro CHI @ DET 22 Dustin Hopkins WAS @ CAR 23 Austin Seibert CLE @ PIT 24 Adam Vinatieri IND vs. TEN 25 Daniel Carlson OAK @ KC 26 Matt Prater DET vs. CHI 27 Ryan Succop TEN @ IND 28 Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE 29 Randy Bullock CIN vs. NYJ 30 Jason Sanders MIA vs. PHI 31 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs. NE 32 Aldrick Rosas NYG vs. GB 33 Brandon McManus DEN vs. LAC