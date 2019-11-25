Fantasy Football Week 13 Kicker Rankings: Can Joey Slye Bounce Back?

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a kicker out of Carolina, who at one point was a locked-in K1. Yet, recent struggles have put his fantasy outlook, as well as job security, in question. Plus, see how high Atlanta Falcons‘ Younghoe Koo, a revelation since joining the team just three weeks ago, can climb up our ranks.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Kicker Outlook Week 13
It’s been a horrendous fall from grace for Carolina Panthers Joey Slye (K19) over recent weeks. Believe it or not, from Week 1 through Week 6 no kicker in fantasy had scored more points than Slye. However, things have changed drastically for the placekicker since the team’s Week 7 bye. From then on, Slye ranks as just the 21st-highest scoring fantasy player at his position.
To make matters worse, he is also coming off of a 28-yard missed field goal, a kick that would have put the Panthers up three points over the Saints with just two minutes left in the game. Carolina would go on to lose the game. They would also go on to work out kickers the following day, leaving Slye’s job security in limbo.
However, as of now, Slye is still Carolina’s kicker, and he will look to prove to the team that he deserves to be for the foreseeable future, starting with a Week 13 matchup against the Washington Redskins.
Lost in the madness of Slye’s late-game blunder is the fact that he scored within double-digit fantasy points for the first time over the last four weeks. I know this fact was lost because he was dropped in 22% of Yahoo leagues from Sunday to Monday. Don’t give up hope yet, Washington has allowed an average of 10.75 fantasy points in four of their last five games to opposing kickers.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Kickers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Greg Zuerlein LAR
|
@ ARI
|
2
|Harrison Butker KC
|
vs. OAK
|
3
|Robbie Gould SF INJ
|
@ BAL
|
4
|Chase McLaughlin SF
|
@ BAL
|
5
|Younghoe Koo ATL
|
vs. NO
|
6
|Josh Lambo JAC
|
vs. TB
|
7
|Michael Badgley LAC
|
@ DEN
|
8
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|
@ CIN
|
9
|Wil Lutz NO
|
@ ATL
|
10
|Matt Gay TB
|
@ JAC
|
11
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
12
|Justin Tucker BAL
|
vs. SF
|
13
|Mason Crosby GB
|
@ NYG
|
14
|Dan Bailey MIN
|
@ SEA
|
15
|Brett Maher DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
16
|Nick Folk NE
|
@ HOU
|
17
|Jason Myers SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
18
|Stephen Hauschka BUF
|
@ DAL
|
19
|Joey Slye CAR
|
vs. WAS
|
20
|Jake Elliott PHI
|
@ MIA
|
21
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|
@ DET
|
22
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|
@ CAR
|
23
|Austin Seibert CLE
|
@ PIT
|
24
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|
vs. TEN
|
25
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|
@ KC
|
26
|Matt PraterDET
|
vs. CHI
|
27
|Ryan Succop TEN
|
@ IND
|
28
|Chris Boswell PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
29
|Randy Bullock CIN
|
vs. NYJ
|
30
|Jason Sanders MIA
|
vs. PHI
|
31
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|
vs. NE
|
32
|Aldrick Rosas NYG
|
vs. GB
|
33
|Brandon McManus DEN
|
vs. LAC
-
-
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: Defense Rankings Week 13