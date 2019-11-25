Fantasy Football Week 13 Kicker Rankings: Can Joey Slye Bounce Back?

Fantasy Football Week 13 Kicker Rankings: Can Joey Slye Bounce Back?

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Joey Slye of the Carolina Panthers

Welcome to our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week, we examine a kicker out of Carolina, who at one point was a locked-in K1. Yet, recent struggles have put his fantasy outlook, as well as job security, in question. Plus, see how high Atlanta Falcons‘ Younghoe Koo, a revelation since joining the team just three weeks ago, can climb up our ranks.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 Kicker Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Outlook Week 13

It’s been a horrendous fall from grace for Carolina Panthers Joey Slye (K19) over recent weeks. Believe it or not, from Week 1 through Week 6 no kicker in fantasy had scored more points than Slye. However, things have changed drastically for the placekicker since the team’s Week 7 bye. From then on, Slye ranks as just the 21st-highest scoring fantasy player at his position.

To make matters worse, he is also coming off of a 28-yard missed field goal, a kick that would have put the Panthers up three points over the Saints with just two minutes left in the game. Carolina would go on to lose the game. They would also go on to work out kickers the following day, leaving Slye’s job security in limbo.

However, as of now, Slye is still Carolina’s kicker, and he will look to prove to the team that he deserves to be for the foreseeable future, starting with a Week 13 matchup against the Washington Redskins.

Lost in the madness of Slye’s late-game blunder is the fact that he scored within double-digit fantasy points for the first time over the last four weeks. I know this fact was lost because he was dropped in 22% of Yahoo leagues from Sunday to Monday. Don’t give up hope yet, Washington has allowed an average of 10.75 fantasy points in four of their last five games to opposing kickers.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

  1. [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks]
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Kickers TEAM Opp.

1

 Greg Zuerlein LAR

@ ARI

2

 Harrison Butker KC

vs. OAK

3

 Robbie Gould SF INJ

@ BAL

4

 Chase McLaughlin SF

@ BAL

5

 Younghoe Koo ATL

vs. NO

6

 Josh Lambo JAC

vs. TB

7

 Michael Badgley LAC

@ DEN

8

 Sam Ficken NYJ

@ CIN

9

 Wil Lutz NO

@ ATL

10

 Matt Gay TB

@ JAC

11

 Zane Gonzalez ARI

vs. LAR

12

 Justin Tucker BAL

vs. SF

13

 Mason Crosby GB

@ NYG

14

 Dan Bailey MIN

@ SEA

15

 Brett Maher DAL

vs. BUF

16

 Nick Folk NE

@ HOU

17

 Jason Myers SEA

vs. MIN

18

 Stephen Hauschka BUF

@ DAL

19

 Joey Slye CAR

vs. WAS

20

 Jake Elliott PHI

@ MIA

21

 Eddy Pineiro CHI

@ DET

22

 Dustin Hopkins WAS

@ CAR

23

 Austin Seibert CLE

@ PIT

24

 Adam Vinatieri IND

vs. TEN

25

 Daniel Carlson OAK

@ KC

26

 Matt PraterDET

vs. CHI

27

 Ryan Succop TEN

@ IND

28

 Chris Boswell PIT

vs. CLE

29

 Randy Bullock CIN

vs. NYJ

30

 Jason Sanders MIA

vs. PHI

31

 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU

vs. NE

32

 Aldrick Rosas NYG

vs. GB

33

 Brandon McManus DEN

vs. LAC
    3. READ NEXT: Fantasy: Defense Rankings Week 13

Read More
, , , ,