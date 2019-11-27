Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 13

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 13 of the NFL season. Our tight ends edition features two top-notch talents at the position. One is trending towards a much-awaited return to the playing field, while the other is paired with a horrendous matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Darren Waller at KC

Waller has now scored single-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games. That trend should change drastically in Week 13. Kansas City allows the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. The Chiefs have surrendered an average of 12.26 fantasy points to leading receivers at the position over their last three games.

Gerald Everett at ARI

Speaking of tight ends that have been recent disappointments, I present you Gerald Everett. Everett has scored 4.3 fantasy points or fewer in three of his last four games. However, Arizona is where tight ends go to feast and Everett’s recent string of poor performances shouldn’t change that fact. Arizona allows nearly five more fantasy points to the TE position this season than any other defense in football. The Cardinals have surrendered more touchdowns (12) than games they’ve played this season (11) to the position.

Evan Engram vs. GB

Engram’s availability is still currently up in the air, however when he was ruled out for last week’s game, many believed that would be the final game missed due to his current injury. If he returns, he gets a more than generous welcome-back gift in the shape of a matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers have been horrendous at defending tight ends, allowing an average of 100 receiving yards to starting TEs over their last five games. If Engram can’t go, backup Kaden Smith presents plenty of sleeper intrigue.

Sleepers: Dawson Knox at DAL

You can do a lot worse than Knox at your tight end position this week. Knox has averaged more than 10 fantasy points over two of his last three games. The Cowboys allow the eight-most fantasy points to tight ends this year, who surrendered four touchdowns over their last six games to the position.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jason Witten vs. BUF

If Witten’s recent play continues to trend in its current direction, he’ll be back in the booth before we know it. Witten has averaged just 4.5 fantasy points over the last three games. Only the San Francisco 49ers surrender fewer points to the tight end position on a per-game basis than the Buffalo Bills. No player at the position has eclipsed 28 receiving yards against the Bills in five straight games.

Mike Gesicki vs. PHI

We’re not actually buying into the Mike Gesicki-hype are we? The tight end scored his first touchdown of the season last week and has hauled in four passes or fewer in all but one game this year. The Eagles have held all but one tight end to four receptions or fewer this season, while no player at the position has scored a touchdown against Philly in their last seven games.

Buyers Beware: Jacob Hollister vs. MIN

Hollister has now recorded 37 receiving yards or fewer in every game this year, making the tight end fairly touchdown dependant. With that said, the Minnesota Vikings have allowed one single touchdown to the position all season long.

Temper Expectations: Mark Andrews vs. SF

Speaking of touchdown dependant, Andrews has now averaged just 7.4 fantasy points in the six games he hasn’t scored a touchdown this season. The 49ers have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end since Week 2 (fittingly enough, to Jacob Hollister), and have surrendered the fewest fantasy points to the position in all of football this year.

