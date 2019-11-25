Fantasy Football Week 13 TE Rankings: Can George Kittle be Dethroned?

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we get the pleasure of welcoming back all-world pass-catcher Travis Kelce to our fantasy lineups, back from a Week 12 bye. Will Kelce be able to dethrone George Kittle atop our ranks? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Tight End Outlook Week 13

Not many people can function on a fractured ankle, let alone torch NFL defenses for a 61-yard touchdown on their way to a 121 receiving yardage day, yet that’s exactly what George Kittle (TE3) did. Kittle has now averaged an outstanding 19.7 fantasy points in five of his six games since his team’s Week 4 bye.

Expect Kittle to continue to lead the way in the San Francisco passing game this week. However, a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could make things slightly more murky for the tight end’s fantasy outlook. Still, Kittle is still a must-start, but may see a slight dip in production.

Since Week 5, Baltimore has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing tight end, and no more than 34 receiving yards to any player at the position over that time span. The Ravens surrender the fifth-fewest fantasy points to TEs this year.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Tight Ends TEAM Opp. 1 Travis Kelce KC vs. OAK 2 Zach Ertz PHI @ MIA 3 George Kittle SF @ BAL 4 Hunter Henry LAC @ DEN 5 Darren Waller OAK @ KC 6 Mark Andrews BAL vs. SF 7 Gerald Everett LAR @ ARI 8 Kyle Rudolph MIN @ SEA 9 Jared Cook NO @ ATL 10 Evan Engram NYG INJ vs. GB 11 Ryan Griffin NYJ @ CIN 12 Greg Olsen CAR vs. WAS 13 Jacob Hollister SEA vs. MIN 14 Noah Fant DEN vs. LAC 15 Jack Doyle IND vs. TEN 16 Dallas Goedert PHI @ MIA 17 Dawson Knox BUF @ DAL 18 Irv Smith Jr. MIN @ SEA 19 Jonnu Smith TEN @ IND 20 Charles Clay ARI vs. LAR 21 Jimmy Graham GB @ NYG 22 Delanie Walker TEN INJ @ IND 23 Ben Watson NE @ HOU 24 Jason Witten DAL vs. BUF 25 Kaden Cole NYG vs. GB 26 OJ Howard TB @ JAC 27 Tyler Eifert CIN vs. NYJ 28 Cameron Brate TB @ JAC 29 Vance McDonald PIT vs. CLE 30 Mike Gesicki MIA vs. PHI 31 Demetrius Harris CLE @ PIT 32 Blake Jarwin DAL vs. BUF 33 TJ Hockenson DET vs. CHI 34 Jaeden Graham ATL vs. NO 35 Foster Moreau OAK @ KC 36 Nick O’Leary JAC vs. TB 37 Ross Dwelley SF @ BAL 38 Logan Thomas DET vs. CHI 28 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS @ CAR 39 Ben Braunecker CHI @ DET 40 Darren Fells HOU vs. NE 41 Hayden Hurst BAL vs. SF 42 Nick Boyle BAL vs. SF 43 Maxx Williams ARI vs. LAR 44 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ vs. GB 45 Matt LaCosse NE @ HOU 46 Tyler Higbee LAR @ ARI 47 CJ Uzomah CIN vs. NYJ 48 Jordan Akins HOU vs. NE 49 R. Seals-Jones CLE @ PIT 50 Josh Hill NO @ ATL 51 Scott Simonson NYG vs. GB 52 Nick Vannett PIT vs. CLE