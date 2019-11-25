Fantasy Football Week 13 TE Rankings: Can George Kittle be Dethroned?

Fantasy Football Week 13 TE Rankings: Can George Kittle be Dethroned?

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we get the pleasure of welcoming back all-world pass-catcher Travis Kelce to our fantasy lineups, back from a Week 12 bye. Will Kelce be able to dethrone George Kittle atop our ranks? Let’s take a look.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.

Tight End Outlook Week 13

Not many people can function on a fractured ankle, let alone torch NFL defenses for a 61-yard touchdown on their way to a 121 receiving yardage day, yet that’s exactly what George Kittle (TE3) did. Kittle has now averaged an outstanding 19.7 fantasy points in five of his six games since his team’s Week 4 bye.

Expect Kittle to continue to lead the way in the San Francisco passing game this week. However, a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could make things slightly more murky for the tight end’s fantasy outlook. Still, Kittle is still a must-start, but may see a slight dip in production.

Since Week 5, Baltimore has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing tight end, and no more than 34 receiving yards to any player at the position over that time span. The Ravens surrender the fifth-fewest fantasy points to TEs this year.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Tight Ends TEAM Opp.

1

 Travis Kelce KC

vs. OAK

2

 Zach Ertz PHI

@ MIA

3

 George Kittle SF

@ BAL

4

 Hunter Henry LAC

@ DEN

5

 Darren Waller OAK

@ KC

6

 Mark Andrews BAL

vs. SF

7

 Gerald Everett LAR

@ ARI

8

 Kyle Rudolph MIN

@ SEA

9

 Jared Cook NO

@ ATL

10

 Evan Engram NYG INJ

vs. GB

11

 Ryan Griffin NYJ

@ CIN

12

 Greg Olsen CAR

vs. WAS

13

 Jacob Hollister SEA

vs. MIN

14

 Noah Fant DEN

vs. LAC

15

 Jack DoyleIND

vs. TEN

16

 Dallas Goedert PHI

@ MIA

17

 Dawson Knox BUF

@ DAL

18

 Irv Smith Jr. MIN

@ SEA

19

 Jonnu Smith TEN

@ IND

20

 Charles Clay ARI

vs. LAR

21

 Jimmy Graham GB

@ NYG

22

 Delanie Walker TEN INJ

@ IND

23

 Ben Watson NE

@ HOU

24

 Jason Witten DAL

vs. BUF

25

 Kaden Cole NYG

vs. GB

26

 OJ Howard TB

@ JAC

27

 Tyler Eifert CIN

vs. NYJ

28

 Cameron Brate TB

@ JAC

29

 Vance McDonald PIT

vs. CLE

30

 Mike Gesicki MIA

vs. PHI

31

 Demetrius Harris CLE

@ PIT

32

 Blake Jarwin DAL

vs. BUF

33

 TJ Hockenson DET

vs. CHI

34

 Jaeden Graham ATL

vs. NO

35

 Foster Moreau OAK

@ KC

36

 Nick O’Leary JAC

vs. TB

37

 Ross Dwelley SF

@ BAL

38

 Logan Thomas DET

vs. CHI

28

 Jeremy Sprinkle WAS

@ CAR

39

 Ben Braunecker CHI

@ DET

40

 Darren Fells HOU

vs. NE

41

 Hayden Hurst BAL

vs. SF

42

 Nick Boyle BAL

vs. SF

43

 Maxx Williams ARI

vs. LAR

44

 Rhett Ellison NYG INJ

vs. GB

45

 Matt LaCosse NE

@ HOU

46

 Tyler Higbee LAR

@ ARI

47

 CJ Uzomah CIN

vs. NYJ

48

 Jordan Akins HOU

vs. NE

49

 R. Seals-Jones CLE

@ PIT

50

 Josh Hill NO

@ ATL

51

 Scott Simonson NYG

vs. GB

52

 Nick Vannett PIT

vs. CLE
