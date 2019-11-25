Fantasy Football Week 13 TE Rankings: Can George Kittle be Dethroned?

Welcome to our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 13 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we get the pleasure of welcoming back all-world pass-catcher Travis Kelce to our fantasy lineups, back from a Week 12 bye. Will Kelce be able to dethrone George Kittle atop our ranks? Let’s take a look.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 TE Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em.
Tight End Outlook Week 13
Not many people can function on a fractured ankle, let alone torch NFL defenses for a 61-yard touchdown on their way to a 121 receiving yardage day, yet that’s exactly what George Kittle (TE3) did. Kittle has now averaged an outstanding 19.7 fantasy points in five of his six games since his team’s Week 4 bye.
Expect Kittle to continue to lead the way in the San Francisco passing game this week. However, a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens could make things slightly more murky for the tight end’s fantasy outlook. Still, Kittle is still a must-start, but may see a slight dip in production.
Since Week 5, Baltimore has allowed just one touchdown to an opposing tight end, and no more than 34 receiving yards to any player at the position over that time span. The Ravens surrender the fifth-fewest fantasy points to TEs this year.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Tight Ends
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Tight Ends TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Travis Kelce KC
|
vs. OAK
|
2
|Zach Ertz PHI
|
@ MIA
|
3
|George Kittle SF
|
@ BAL
|
4
|Hunter Henry LAC
|
@ DEN
|
5
|Darren Waller OAK
|
@ KC
|
6
|Mark Andrews BAL
|
vs. SF
|
7
|Gerald Everett LAR
|
@ ARI
|
8
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|
@ SEA
|
9
|Jared Cook NO
|
@ ATL
|
10
|Evan Engram NYG INJ
|
vs. GB
|
11
|Ryan Griffin NYJ
|
@ CIN
|
12
|Greg Olsen CAR
|
vs. WAS
|
13
|Jacob Hollister SEA
|
vs. MIN
|
14
|Noah Fant DEN
|
vs. LAC
|
15
|Jack DoyleIND
|
vs. TEN
|
16
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|
@ MIA
|
17
|Dawson Knox BUF
|
@ DAL
|
18
|Irv Smith Jr. MIN
|
@ SEA
|
19
|Jonnu Smith TEN
|
@ IND
|
20
|Charles Clay ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
21
|Jimmy Graham GB
|
@ NYG
|
22
|Delanie Walker TEN INJ
|
@ IND
|
23
|Ben Watson NE
|
@ HOU
|
24
|Jason Witten DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
25
|Kaden Cole NYG
|
vs. GB
|
26
|OJ Howard TB
|
@ JAC
|
27
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|
vs. NYJ
|
28
|Cameron Brate TB
|
@ JAC
|
29
|Vance McDonald PIT
|
vs. CLE
|
30
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|
vs. PHI
|
31
|Demetrius Harris CLE
|
@ PIT
|
32
|Blake Jarwin DAL
|
vs. BUF
|
33
|TJ Hockenson DET
|
vs. CHI
|
34
|Jaeden Graham ATL
|
vs. NO
|
35
|Foster Moreau OAK
|
@ KC
|
36
|Nick O’Leary JAC
|
vs. TB
|
37
|Ross Dwelley SF
|
@ BAL
|
38
|Logan Thomas DET
|
vs. CHI
|
28
|Jeremy Sprinkle WAS
|
@ CAR
|
39
|Ben Braunecker CHI
|
@ DET
|
40
|Darren Fells HOU
|
vs. NE
|
41
|Hayden Hurst BAL
|
vs. SF
|
42
|Nick Boyle BAL
|
vs. SF
|
43
|Maxx Williams ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
44
|Rhett Ellison NYG INJ
|
vs. GB
|
45
|Matt LaCosse NE
|
@ HOU
|
46
|Tyler Higbee LAR
|
@ ARI
|
47
|CJ Uzomah CIN
|
vs. NYJ
|
48
|Jordan Akins HOU
|
vs. NE
|
49
|R. Seals-Jones CLE
|
@ PIT
|
50
|Josh Hill NO
|
@ ATL
|
51
|Scott Simonson NYG
|
vs. GB
|
52
|Nick Vannett PIT
|
vs. CLE
-
-
