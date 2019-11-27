Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 27

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by No. 1 Duke going down at home in stunning fashion at the buzzer in overtime to Stephen F. Austin.

We’ll also take a look at a change made to the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

No. 1 Duke Stunned at Home by Stephen F. Austin on Buzzer-Beating Layup in OT

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨 Stephen F. Austin ends No. 1 Duke’s 150-straight non-conference home game win streak! #AxeEm pic.twitter.com/6HkBavqEB0 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 27, 2019

There are upsets, and then there are UPSETS.

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks pulled off one of the biggest head-turners in college basketball history Tuesday night, knocking off No. 1 Duke, 85-83, on the road in overtime with a breakaway buzzer-beating layup.

The loss snapped – get this – a 150 game (19-year) winning streak against non-conference opponents at Cameron Indoor Stadium for the Blue Devils.

With the game tied at 83 in OT, Duke had the ball with a chance to hold for the final shot but turned it over.

Stephen F. Austin junior forward Gavin Kensmil grabbed the loose ball on the floor and passed it ahead to senior forward Nathan Bain who took it the length of the court and finished with a layup as time expired.

An emotional Bain spoke after the game about how he was playing for his family who lost their home a few months ago during Hurricane Dorian. After the game hundreds visited the GoFundMe page that was organized by the school back in September to donate to his family. You can find the link below.

Nathan Bain's home in the Bahamas was basically destroyed by Hurricane Dorian. So was the church his family runs. He just beat Duke at the buzzer. Here's the link to help his family: https://t.co/ZYweIIlokr — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 27, 2019

Duke was a 27.5 point favorite at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, making this the largest Division I upset in 15 years.

Duke at Cameron Indoor against non-conference opponents since February 2000: 150-1 pic.twitter.com/2aGYWWClZo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2019

The Blue Devils’ last loss to a non-conference team at home was to St. John’s on February 26, 2000.

It hasn’t been a good month to be ranked atop the polls, as the AP No. 1 team has now lost three times (Duke to Stephen F. Austin, Kentucky to Evansville and Michigan State to Kentucky).

Ohio State Jumps LSU for No. 1 in New College Football Playoff Rankings

With the regular season heading towards its dramatic conclusion, the fourth College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday and featured a change at the top.

The Ohio State Buckeyes leapfrogged LSU for the top spot after their big win this past Saturday over previously-ranked No. 8 Penn State.

LSU remained undefeated by routing Arkansas but dropped one position to No. 2.

Both Clemson (No. 3) and Georgia (No. 4) remained in their positions to round-out the coveted top four spots, while Alabama sits close behind at No. 5.

Take a look at the four teams atop the #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings as we head into rivalry week. How will things shake out after the holiday weekend? Stay tuned… 👀 Who's in? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/FYR4AWzfq9 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 27, 2019

With the huge upset loss of previously-ranked No. 6 Oregon, both Utah and Oklahoma moved up to 6 and 7, respectively.

The season is now down to two weeks before the final rankings are announced on Dec. 8 to determine who will play in the national semifinals on Dec. 28.

In case you missed it, Rob Mullens, chair of the #CFBPlayoff selection committee, chatted with @ESPN's @ReceDavis after the reveal of the CFP Top 25 on November 26, 2019. Who's In? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/225VqZjRrm — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 27, 2019

No. 1 Ohio State will travel to Ann Arbor to take on their arch-rival No. 13 Michigan on Saturday before facing either Minnesota or Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game.

No. 2 LSU will host unranked Texas A&M on Saturday night before they matchup with No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Here's a full look at the November 2️⃣6️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings. Is your team in this week? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/AaGN1tMsUz — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 27, 2019

Here’s a look at this week’s full College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Ohio State (11-0)

2. LSU (11-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (10-1)

5. Alabama (10-1)

6. Utah (10-1)

7. Oklahoma (10-1)

8. Minnesota (10-1)

9. Baylor (10-1)

10. Penn State (9-2)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (9-2)

13. Michigan (9-2)

14. Oregon (9-2)

15. Auburn (8-3)

16. Notre Dame (9-2)

17. Iowa (8-3)

18. Memphis (10-1)

19. Cincinnati (10-1)

20. Boise State (10-1)

21. Oklahoma State (8-3)

22. USC (8-4)

23. Iowa State (7-4)

24. Virginia Tech (8-3)

25. Appalachian State (10-1)

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON WEDNESDAY

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers (15-2) at New Orleans Pelicans (6-11)

Anthony Davis returns to New Orleans for the first time since joining the Lakers, as his new team takes their eight-game win streak into tonight’s game against the Pelicans.

WHEN: Tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

