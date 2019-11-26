Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 26

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by Lamar Jackson’s historic Monday Night Football debut and Carmelo Anthony proving that he can still ball.
We’ll also take a look at a huge top-three upset in men’s college basketball.
All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!
Lamar Jackson Puts Up Video Game Stats in Dominating Monday Night Football Debut
The words to describe the run that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on are starting to run out.
To say the 22-year-old was stellar in his Monday Night Football debut would be understating it. With the lights of primetime shining bright at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Jackson delivered five touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards in the Ravens’ 45-6 rout of the Los Angeles Rams.
Oh yeah, did we mention he sat out the final 14 minutes and 43 seconds of the game?
Jackson became the first player in NFL history to throw for five TDs in their Monday Night Football debut and the first with four TD passes and at least 50 yards rushing in consecutive games.
Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Willie Snead IV each caught two TDs and running back Mark Ingram had both a receiving and rushing score.
The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game, as they extended their NFL-best win streak to seven.
Next up for Jackson and the first-place Ravens is their toughest test yet – the one-loss San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday. Get your popcorn ready!
MORE FROM HEAVY.COM: Ramsey and Peters have post-game altercation
Carmelo Anthony Breaks Out, Scores 25 Points to Lead Blazers to Win Over Bulls
Playing in just his fourth game of the season, Carmelo Anthony turned it up on Monday night, scoring 25 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 117-94 drubbing of the Chicago Bulls.
Anthony, who signed with the Blazers on Nov. 19, went 10-from-20 from the field, including 4-for-7 from three-point range.
The 10-time NBA All-Star netted 12 of his team-high 25 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the game.
The 35-year-old Anthony moved into 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 25,615 career points, surpassing Alex English.
The Blazers got 21 points from C.J. McCollum and 13 points and 12 assists from Damian Lillard on their way to ending a four-game losing streak.
DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines
-
- Virginia Tech pulls upset of No. 3 Michigan State at Maui Invitational
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 50 points in Bucks’ 122-118 win over Jazz
- UFC looking to book Khabib Nurmagomedov-Tony Ferguson fight in April
- Bengals turn back to Andy Dalton to start at QB against Jets
- Duke holds pole position, Maryland enters top 5 in new AP Top 25 poll
- Eagles Pro Bowl lineman left game due to anxiety setback
- Bob Davie won’t be returning to coach New Mexico in 2020
WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
It’s a battle of superstars and red-hot teams that are each on five-game winning streaks tonight in Dallas when Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
WHEN: Tonight, 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Playoff Ranking Show
The updated College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled tonight. Will Ohio State leapfrog LSU after their big win over Penn State? And with No. 6 Oregon getting knocked off, who will move up?
WHEN: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.