Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 26

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by Lamar Jackson’s historic Monday Night Football debut and Carmelo Anthony proving that he can still ball.

We’ll also take a look at a huge top-three upset in men’s college basketball.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Lamar Jackson Puts Up Video Game Stats in Dominating Monday Night Football Debut

JACKSON 5. @Lj_Era8 hits @Willie_Snead4G for his FIFTH touchdown of the night. First player EVER to throw 5 TDs in his MNF debut. 😈 pic.twitter.com/f9Ryj457Nh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 26, 2019

The words to describe the run that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on are starting to run out.

To say the 22-year-old was stellar in his Monday Night Football debut would be understating it. With the lights of primetime shining bright at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Jackson delivered five touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards in the Ravens’ 45-6 rout of the Los Angeles Rams.

Oh yeah, did we mention he sat out the final 14 minutes and 43 seconds of the game?

Jackson became the first player in NFL history to throw for five TDs in their Monday Night Football debut and the first with four TD passes and at least 50 yards rushing in consecutive games.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Willie Snead IV each caught two TDs and running back Mark Ingram had both a receiving and rushing score.

The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game, as they extended their NFL-best win streak to seven.

"I'm trying to win a Super Bowl … I'm not worried about MVP." —Lamar Jackson's ready to lead his team to a title pic.twitter.com/On2UsWrR6u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2019

Next up for Jackson and the first-place Ravens is their toughest test yet – the one-loss San Francisco 49ers at home on Sunday. Get your popcorn ready!

Carmelo Anthony Breaks Out, Scores 25 Points to Lead Blazers to Win Over Bulls

Playing in just his fourth game of the season, Carmelo Anthony turned it up on Monday night, scoring 25 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 117-94 drubbing of the Chicago Bulls.

Melo threw it down on the Bulls 😤 pic.twitter.com/I0Ia8Yh2q5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2019

Anthony, who signed with the Blazers on Nov. 19, went 10-from-20 from the field, including 4-for-7 from three-point range.

The 10-time NBA All-Star netted 12 of his team-high 25 points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the game.

"I'm starting to get my feel and my flow back."@carmeloanthony put on a show with 25 points tonight, and talks about it with @brookeolzendam in tonight's @Biofreeze Top Performance Review. pic.twitter.com/TEKlUR5hss — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019

The 35-year-old Anthony moved into 18th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 25,615 career points, surpassing Alex English.

Carmelo Anthony had 25 points tonight, his most since Nov. 2, 2018 at Brooklyn (28). In the process, he passed Alex English for 18th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He now has 25,615 career points. pic.twitter.com/f9V9nGYfte — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 26, 2019

The Blazers got 21 points from C.J. McCollum and 13 points and 12 assists from Damian Lillard on their way to ending a four-game losing streak.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

🚨 UNRANKED VIRGINIA TECH UPSETS NO. 3 MICHIGAN STATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/w6lxNnVG4s — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas Mavericks

It’s a battle of superstars and red-hot teams that are each on five-game winning streaks tonight in Dallas when Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Playoff Ranking Show

The updated College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled tonight. Will Ohio State leapfrog LSU after their big win over Penn State? And with No. 6 Oregon getting knocked off, who will move up?

WHEN: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

