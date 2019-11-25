Brandon Brooks Explains Anxiety Disorder & ‘Morning Vomiting’ Routine

Anxiety disorders affect roughly 40 million adults in the United States. And one high-profile football player.

Brandon Brooks had to be removed from Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Seahawks due to problems arising from anxiety. It’s a serious condition that the right guard has shared and sought help for in the past.

In early November, Brooks explained to NFL Films that he suffered from panic attacks and talked about a bizarre pre-game ritual where he purged his system through morning vomiting. The routine, usually done in tandem with right tackle Lane Johnson, calmed him. On Sunday, Brooks couldn’t shake the feeling. He played 12 snaps before being removed from the game.

Brooks’ absence was initially diagnosed as an illness by the Eagles, but The Inquirer discovered it was due to his anxiety. On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that anxiety was part of the factor and then Brooks himself chimed in on Twitter.

“I’d like to address what happened yesterday,” Brooks wrote on Twitter. “I woke up, and did my typical routine of morning vomiting. It didn’t go away like it normally does, but I figured it would calm down once I got to the stadium. It did, but I felt exhausted.”

“The nausea came back, and I tried to battle through it and went out for the first drive,” Brooks continued. “The nausea and vomiting came back until I left the field, and tried everything I could to get back for my teammates but just wasn’t able to do it.”

Lane Johnson Serves as Brooks’ Vomiting Partner

It was almost a throwaway line from an investigative piece NFL Films produced about Brandon Brooks in November. In it, the right guard talks about how he and right tackle Lane Johnson sometimes retire to adjacent bathroom stalls and puke together on gamedays.

Apparently, Johnson suffers from a similar case of anxiety and the pre-game puking ritual calms them both down.

“This might be a little too much information, but we actually wake up every game day and throw up at the same time,” Brooks told NFL Films, as transcribed by PhillyVoice. “And if our rooms are close, I can hear (Johnson) through the vents. And then I’ll text him like, ‘Are you up, dude? Are you OK?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, just throwing up.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, just doing the same thing.'” “That’s every game day,” Johnson added. “It’s our ritual. When I hear him throwing up, I know that he’s ready.”

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!