Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 17

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Saturday, featuring the Alabama Crimson Tide’s national title hopes taking a huge hit with Heisman contending quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being ruled out for the year following a hip injury against Mississippi State.

We’ll also take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL scouts taking an interesting turn and Paul George going off in his Clippers home debut.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Sunday!

Alabama Loses Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the Season

The injuries for Tua Tagovailoa the past few years have been brutal. pic.twitter.com/VUNdMzxos0 — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 16, 2019

Alabama cruised by Mississippi State 38-7 on Saturday, but there wasn’t a whole lot of celebrating going on after the game after a serious injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Near the end of the first half, Tagovailoa went down writhing in pain. It was later revealed in a statement from Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain that the dislocated his right hip.

“Tua Tagovailoa sustained a right hip dislocation that was immediately reduced at the stadium. He is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the season.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s season is over. This sucks. From Bama 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/y1Xx3H8Vtq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2019

Tagovailoa was already playing with a banged up ankle, so there were questions why he was in the game considering it wait fairly in hand early at 35-7 at the time of the injury.

“He was good, at least as good as he was a week ago in terms of his ability to move,” Tide head coach Nick Saban added. “I don’t think anything he did affected his performance in the first half. So the guy played, and I thought he played really well. And we hate it that he got injured. We hate it for him. We hate it for his family. I hate it when any player on our team gets injured. So Godspeed to him and his entire family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and hope this is not so serious it has any long-term effect on his future as a player.”

Alabama HC Nick Saban provides an update on the injury sustained by QB Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/2PZopte83k — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 16, 2019

Saban said that it was going to be Tagovailoa’s last series of the game.

“We can second-guess ourselves all we want,” Saban said. “We told Mac to warm up. We were going to go two-minute before the half, and Tua wanted to go in the game. So I don’t really make a lot of decisions about guys getting hurt. … We had total confidence in Mac, and Mac did a good job when he went in.”

Tagovailoa tweeted out a message to his fans and supporters later in the day.

Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes! God always has a plan 🙏🏽 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 17, 2019

Tagovailoa was expected to be a top pick this year’s draft, with some even coining the phrase “Tank for Tua.”

However, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller noted he would be surprised if the injury did not cause Tagovailoa to return to school for the 2020 season.

“The opposite. It would be a complete shock if he decided to enter the 2020 draft. I’d even call it a mistake at this point. So we’ll table it and talk about it once he’s healthy…Let’s worry about Tua getting healthy first. That’s my point. Draft stock is a concern far down the line,” Miller noted on Twitter.

Colin Kaepernick Delivers Workout, Tells NFL to ‘Stop Running’

A look at Colin Kaepernick throwing deep passes at his workout today. pic.twitter.com/qnDbObj37T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2019

Colin Kaepernick delivered his much-awaited workout on Saturday, but things didn’t go exactly as planned.

Kaepernick was previously scheduled to take the field at the Atlanta Falcons training facility for his NFL-organized workout. However, after a disagreement about media and cameras being allowed into the workout, the quarterback and his representatives decided to move the workout to Charles R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia for “transparency.”

“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process and from the outset the NFL league office has not provided one,” Kaepernick’s attorney Ben Meiselas and agent Jeff Nalley said in a statement “Most recently, the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives.

“Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process which is why a new location has been selected for today.”

Here is a statement released by Colin Kaepernick’s camp as they relocate the workout today. pic.twitter.com/zZ3Y522dWS — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 16, 2019

He did eventually take the field, although the crowd was cut from more than 24 teams being represented to just eight. That being said, Kaepernick did draw some positive reviews.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one scout was particularly impressed with Kaepernick’s arm strength, which has been a constant plus on his resume since his college days at Nevada.

“After today’s workout in Atlanta, an NFL executive at Colin Kaepernick’s throwing session said his arm talent is ‘elite’ and is the same as when he came out of college. He said that Kaepernick threw the ball well,” Schefter wrote.

After today’s workout in Atlanta, an NFL executive at Colin Kaepernick’s throwing session said his arm talent is “elite” and is the same as when he came out of college. He said that Kaepernick threw the ball well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2019

According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, while speaking to scouts from the Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs, Kaepernick told the group: “When you go back, tell your owners to stop being scared.”

Kaepernick gave a full statement following the workout. Here’s what he had to say:

“Let me start by saying I appreciate y’all coming out. That means a lot to me. Our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency in what was going on. We weren’t getting that elsewhere, so we came out here. It’s important y’all are here. “I been ready for three years, I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here and showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. We are waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams and Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running — stop running from the truth, stop running from the people. We are out here, we ready to play. We are ready to go anywhere. My agent Jeff Nalley is ready to talk to any team. I will interview with any team at any time. I been ready, I’m staying ready and I continue to be ready.”

Colin Kaepernick made a 90 second statement before leaving pic.twitter.com/QlH2RTnLp5 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2019

It’s to be determined if the workout can spark some renewed interest in the former 49ers QB, who hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season. Kaepernick recorded 58 starts during his six-year stint with the 49ers, collecting 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his career.

Paul George put up a franchise-record 70 Pts in his first two games with the Clippers 😮 (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/s52oKjgCrj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SUNDAY

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Week 11 NFL Game PreviewChicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Week 11 NFL Game Preview Subscribe to NFL: http://j.mp/1L0bVBu Check out our other channels: NFL Vault http://www.youtube.com/nflvault NFL Network http://www.youtube.com/nflnetwork NFL Films http://www.youtube.com/nflfilms NFL Rush http://www.youtube.com/nflrush NFL Play Football https://www.youtube.com/playfootball NFL Podcasts https://www.youtube.com/nflpodcasts #NFL #Football #AmericanFootball 2019-11-13T16:28:27.000Z

NFL: Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles Rams (5-4) vs. Chicago Bears (4-5)

What was seen as a matchup of NFC juggernauts before the season is now a meeting of struggling squads as the Rams host the Bears on Sunday. Both the Bears and Rams need a victory to stay in the playoff race, but offense has been hard to come by for both squads as of late. The Bears haven’t scored over 20 points in the last three weeks, while the Rams are coming off a 17-12 loss to the Steelers. L.A. opened as a 8.5-point favorite for the game.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:30 2.m. ET

TV: NBC

