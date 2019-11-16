Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, featuring the NFL suspending the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett through at least the remainder of this season following an ugly incident on Thursday which saw him use a helmet as a weapon in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We’ll also take a look at Bill Russell finally accepting his Hall of Fame ring 44 years after the induction ceremony and a must-watch monstrous LeBron James’ poster dunk against the Sacramento Kings.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

Browns’ Myles Garrett Suspended Indefinitely, Out For at Least Remainder of Season

VideoVideo related to your must-see sports headlines for today, november 16 2019-11-16T00:57:19-05:00

A day after one of the darkest on-field moments in recent NFL history, the league came down with a severe punishment, suspending Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett indefinitely.

For his role in Thursday night’s ugly melee between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett will miss the rest of this season, including the playoffs if Cleveland advances, and will have to meet with the commissioner’s office before being reinstated next season.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

In the final seconds of a Browns 21-7 win on Thursday, Garrett ripped the helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and struck him in the head with it.

Myles Garrett just hit Mason Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s helmet. Yikes. He has to be suspended multiple games for this. That’s wild. Never seen it before. pic.twitter.com/BWPKxUAKOc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 15, 2019

Garrett, who was drafted by the Browns first overall in 2017, will be banned for at least six games, which would be the longest suspension served for a single on-field incident in NFL history.

VideoVideo related to your must-see sports headlines for today, november 16 2019-11-16T00:57:19-05:00

The 23-year-old Pro Bowl defensive end issued a statement on Friday in which he apologized for his actions.

“Last night, I made a terrible mistake,” said Garrett. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions, and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward.

“I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake, and I fully intend to do so.”

Mason Rudolph will not pursue legal charges or take additional action against Myles Garrett after Thursday's on-field altercation, a source tells ESPN. https://t.co/IUEBC5Nlr6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 16, 2019

The NFL also suspended Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey for their roles in Thursday’s brawl.

Ogunjobi was suspended one game for pushing Rudolph from behind to the ground after the Steelers QB had been hit in the head with the helmet.

#Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi was also involved. He pushed Mason Rudolph from behind. Ogunjobi said after the game that he was standing up for Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/a0cw6THWWc — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Pouncey will miss three games for kicking and punching Garrett in the jumping that ensued.

The NFL has also fined both organizations $250K each for the incident that left the league with a black eye on Friday.

MORE FROM HEAVY.COM: Sports Analysts Argue Over Who’s To Blame For Brawl

Bill Russell Accepts Basketball Hall of Fame Ring 44 Years After Induction

NBA legend and former Boston Celtics’ great, Bill Russell finally accepted his Hall of Fame ring 44 years after the induction ceremony.

The 85-year-old Russell said on Twitter on Friday that he accepted the ring during a private ceremony.

In a private ceremony w/my wife & close friends A.Mourning @AnnMeyers @billwalton & others I accepted my #HOF ring. In ‘75 I refused being the 1st black player to go into the @Hoophall I felt others before me should have that honor. Good to see progress; ChuckCooperHOF19 @NBA pic.twitter.com/2FI5U7ThTg — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) November 15, 2019

Russell did not attend his induction ceremony in 1975, explaining on Twitter that he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted into the Hall.

He also tweeted, “I felt others before me should have that honor,” and mentioned that he is glad to see progress, mentioning Chuck Cooper, who was the first African-American player drafted by the NBA in 1950. Cooper was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Bill Russell didn't attend his HOF induction ceremony in 1975. He said he didn't deserve to be the first black player inducted, tweeting: "I felt others before me should have that honor." 👏 https://t.co/clwJUiYbdQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 16, 2019

Russell’s decorated career is second-to-none, which includes 11 NBA championships, five MVPs, an Olympic gold medal and two NCAA titles.

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SATURDAY

VideoVideo related to your must-see sports headlines for today, november 16 2019-11-16T00:57:19-05:00

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 4 Georgia (8-1) at No. 12 Auburn (7-2)

SEC rivals Georgia and Auburn meet today with a berth in the SEC Championship Game on the line for the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs. With a win, Georgia would clinch the SEC East title and advance to the conference championship game in Atlanta. College Football Playoff implications are also riding on this one, as Georgia was slotted into the top four in this week’s rankings.

WHEN: Today, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 10 Oklahoma (8-1) at No. 13 Baylor (9-0)

All eyes in the college football world will be on Waco, Texas tonight as the undefeated Baylor Bears take on the 10th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 battle with conference and College Football Playoff implications on the line.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.