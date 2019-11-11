Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 11

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by the Minnesota Vikings picking up a huge win against the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson adding another all-world play to his season-long highlight reel.

We’ll also take a look at a busy day in the NFL, a battle for the MLS Cup title between Seattle and Toronto and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston taking the court just a day after losing his brother in a tragic accident.

A little bit of everything as we salute those that have served on this Veterans Day Monday.

Vikings Hold on For Huge Road Win in Dallas, Take Down Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, 28-24

The Minnesota Vikings went into Dallas on Sunday night and picked up a critical win on the road against the Cowboys, 28-24.

The Vikings got out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on two Kyle Rudolph touchdown receptions, one of which was a one-handed circus catch that will be embedded in the highlight reel for this season.

The Cowboys charged back, led by QB Dak Prescott’s three touchdown passes, to take the lead in the third quarter.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a huge game and capped it with the go-ahead rushing TD late in the third. The league’s leading rusher ran for 97 yards on 26 carries and caught seven passes for 86 yards.

Trailing by four with under five minutes to play, Prescott drove the Cowboys down to the Minnesota 6-yard line but the drive came to an end on a turnover on downs.

Lamar Jackson Produces Second Perfect Passer Rating of Season in Ravens’ Rout of Bengals

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is building quite the campaign for the league’s most valuable player this season.

Jackson continued his onslaught on the NFL on Sunday, producing a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the Ravens’ 49-13 beatdown of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The second-year QB became only the second player in NFL history to record a perfect passer rating in multiple games in one season, having also achieved the perfect rating in the Ravens’ opening-week win against the Miami Dolphins.

Jackson completed 15-of-17 passes on Sunday for 223 yards and three touchdowns, but it was a play he made with his feet that left everyone in awe when he ran for a 47-yard score that was highlighted by an electric spin-move around a defender.

The Ravens improved to 7-2 and are now just one game behind the New England Patriots (8-1) for the top seed in the AFC.

NFL Week 10 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Your week 10 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

CHICAGO BEARS 20 DETROIT LIONS 13 BALTIMORE RAVENS 49 CINCINNATI BENGALS 13 CLEVELAND BROWNS 19 BUFFALO BILLS 16 TENNESSEE TITANS 35 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 32 ATLANTA FALCONS 26 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 9 NEW YORK JETS 34 NEW YORK GIANTS 27 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 30 ARIZONA CARDINALS 27 MIAMI DOLPHINS 16 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 12 GREEN BAY PACKERS 24 CAROLINA PANTHERS 16 PITTSBURGH STEELERS 17 LOS ANGELES RAMS 12 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 28 DALLAS COWBOYS 24

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY

NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

All eyes will be on San Francisco tonight, when the undefeated 49ers (8-0) host their NFC West rival Seahawks (7-2) in the season’s most-anticipated Monday Night Football game.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here for it.