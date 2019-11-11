Cowboys’ Robert Quinn Earns Monster Sack Bonus vs. Vikings

Cha-ching!

It took him a week longer than maybe expected, but Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn unlocked an $800,000 bonus for notching his seventh sack in a Cowboys uniform, as per the terms of his contract.

The takedown occurred in the first half of Sunday’s NFC showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, when Quinn brought Kirk Cousins to the turf. As of this writing, it remains the lone sack of the evening for Dallas.

NFL Media’s Kimberly Jones previously explained that the sack bonus is “important” to Quinn, who arrived to the Cowboys from the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

“#Cowboys pass-rusher Robert Quinn has 6 sacks in 5 games, and the next one is big: With a sack, he gets a bonus of more than $800K,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “The Dolphins are paying him more than $1.1M, Dallas pays him $8M, and his 7th sack gets him to $10M — a number that was important to him.”

Quinn was scheduled to earn $11.8 million with the Dolphins before tanking Miami dealt him to Dallas earlier this offseason for a 2020 sixth-round pick. He’s responded by posting 7.5 sacks across five games, relegating $105 million man DeMarcus Lawrence (4.5 sacks) to second fiddle.

Heading into the contest, the Vikings’ offensive line had surrendered the ninth-least sacks (16) and seventh-least hits (35) on Cousins, who ranked fifth in the NFL with 16 touchdown passes.

Randall Cobb Makes Ridiculous Diving TD Grab vs. Vikings [WATCH]

Michael Gallup had arguably the play of the season for Cowboys in last week’s win over the New York Giants. His wide receiver mate, Randall Cobb, gave Gallup a run for his money.

Cobb pulled down a terrific diving touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Vikings, hauling in a 25-yard pass from quarterback Dak Prescott on a free play. The TD was Cobb’s second as a member of the Cowboys. The former Packers wideout came into the Week 10 contest with 25 receptions for 274 yards and the score, which occurred in the season opener against New York.

Sean Lee Initiated Major Pay Cut for Unbelievable Reason

We already knew that Sean Lee accepted a drastic pay cut this offseason. We didn’t know the Cowboys‘ veteran linebacker took it upon himself to slash his salary. The reasoning for which is quite remarkable.

Appearing Thursday on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones explained that Lee approached the organization about a contract reduction — not the other way around — rooted in the emergence of his understudies, Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch.

“Sean came to us and he wanted to play and we didn’t even ask [for him to take a pay cut]. He just said look, ‘I want to adjust. I’ve missed a lot. I know you’ve got these two young guys that are going to need to be on the field. I think I can help.’ And that’s exactly what he’s done,” Jones said, via SB Nation. “You just can’t have enough good linebackers in this game. There’s going to be plenty of reps to go around. Joe Thomas figures right in that mix as well, he’s been playing really, really good football for us. You’re just fortunate to have four really starting-caliber linebackers like that and it’s a great asset for our defense.”

