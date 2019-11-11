Waiver Wire Week 11: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

There is just over a month left in the fantasy football season and the waiver wire selection is admittedly looking like a department store at 9 p.m. on Black Friday. At this point, the best thing you can do each week is trying to get ahead of your league mates on the waiver wire. Often times, players are dropped on bye weeks and you are able to make valuable finds just by snatching guys that have been released.

Aside from short-sided moves within your league, there are still a few valuable players that are widely available in most leagues. Derrius Guice is available in more than 60 percent of ESPN leagues and is slated to make his return in Week 11. Guice’s workload is still uncertain with Adrian Peterson playing well this season, but the Redskins have little to play for in 2019. It would be surprising if Guice does not get a good number of touches by the end of the season, assuming he can stay healthy.

N’Keal Harry & Josh Gordon Are 2 Receivers Worth Stashing

N’Keal Harry is a talented rookie receiver for the Patriots that was expected to be active in Week 9. The Patriots ended up exercising caution with Harry, but the wideout should see the field in Week 11 when the team returns from their bye. Harry has the talent to get targets right away and is still worth a stash.

Josh Gordon has a new home in Seattle and the important thing to know is that Russell Wilson campaigned for the team to add the receiver. This is not the ground-and-pound Seahawks offense of old as Wilson is throwing the ball all over the yard. It will be interesting to get a taste of how the Seahawks utilize Gordon beginning with their Monday Night Football matchup with the 49ers.

James Washington is finally starting to show the connection with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph that we expected. The two were college teammates at Oklahoma State, but it has taken a few weeks for the two to show their experience playing together.

Elsewhere, there a few injuries that have opened up opportunities for other players. Devonta Freeman missed the majority of the second half against the Saints with an injury, leaving Brian Hill as the only viable running back for Atlanta. Ito Smith is already out for the season with an injury, so it is worth monitoring the severity of Freeman’s injury. Hill will be the man in the Falcons backfield if Freeman is forced to miss time.

Here is a look at the top waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 11. We will continue to add to this list as more games are completed.

Waiver Wire Pickups: Rankings for Top Players to Add