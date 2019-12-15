Patrick Mahomes Launches Unreal TD to Tyreek Hill in Snow [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes loves the snow. So much so, the reigning league MVP threw an incredible 41-yard touchdown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill to open the Chiefs’ scoring against the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Bet you've never seen a @cheetah run in the snow before 🐆 pic.twitter.com/3evjWHAsTT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

Unfortunately, a muffed snap caused kicker Dustin Colquitt to throw the ball away mid-kick, but that’s likely expected with the inches of snow currently pouring down at Arrowhead Stadium right now.

There’s No Place Like Home

In their pre-game warm-ups, Mahomes and company could be seen laughing, frolicking and engaging in a lighthearted snowball fight, adjusting well to the bitterly cold weather in Kansas City and proving there is really no place like home.

Patrick Mahomes seems to like snow pic.twitter.com/LQE3jIPavx — 71 Sent (@ClayWendler) December 15, 2019

Patrick Mahomes loves the snow 😆❄️ pic.twitter.com/GWT1VXpwD4 — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019

Hill Adopted Two Puppies From a Local Shelter This Week

Following this chilly afternoon, Hill will probably be looking forward to heading home and warming up with his two new furry friends. On Friday, the three-time Pro Bowler adopted two puppies from Unleashed Pet Rescue and Adoption, a shelter located in Mission, Kansas.

Hill posted the exciting news to his Instagram account, revealing that he named his new best friends Heaven and Sky.

Mahomes has two dogs himself, whom he shares with longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Their recent, Silver, was adopted after Mahomes won his first NFL MVP title earlier this year in February.