Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu Makes Strong Claim About Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has played alongside some talent athletes in football career, and he’s declaring that fellow Chiefs teammate Tyreek Hill ranks in his top five as one of the best.

I played with some damn good ball players, @cheetah is top 5 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 4, 2019

The Louisiana native announced this revelation Monday morning to his 950,000 Twitter followers, prompting responses from fans to name the other four. The Honey Badger didn’t reveal his complete list, but his compliment did catch the eye of Cheetah himself, who responded with mutual praise.

I feel honored bro bro !! You the real deal though 5✌🏿 https://t.co/4SDuTzAzWI — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 4, 2019

Hill is coming off another terrific game, helping his side take down the Minnesota Vikings 26-23 at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. The 25-year-old registered 140 yards on six receptions, including an incredible 40-yard touchdown catch from Chiefs back-up quarterback Matt Moore.

CHEETAH GONNA CHEETAH 🐆 pic.twitter.com/xojMhaO9BO — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 3, 2019

To add to an already outstanding afternoon, Hill recorded a 22.6 mile per hour speed sprinting alongside teammate Damien Williams, who set an NFL record with the longest run of the 2019 season.

91 yards to the CRIB 💨 pic.twitter.com/737Ut0U03E — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 3, 2019

Mathieu, who signed a 3-year, $43 million contract with the Chiefs in March, has a long roster of players he’s had the pleasure of calling teammates. Prior to joining the league, Mathieu made a name for himself as a member of LSU’s football team, competing with Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid.

The now 27-year-old was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, reuniting him with former LSU teammate Patrick Peterson. After four years with the Cardinals, Mathieu joined the Houston Texans on a one-year deal, playing on the same squad with the likes of JJ Watt and Deshaun Watson.

Hill likely isn’t the only Chiefs player to be included in Mathiew’s top-5 list. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who welcomed Mathieu with open arms following the announcement of his signing, is presumably an honorable mention. The two have forged quite the relationship since becoming teammates eight months ago, often exchanging playful remarks on Twitter.

Lmao let us compete at our level 😂😂😂 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 5, 2019

Even if Mathieu remains mum on who rounds out that shortlist, he already has bragging rights of donning the same jersey as some of the most brilliant players of the game.

