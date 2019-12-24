LOOK: Vikings’ Kirk Cousins & Wife Julie’s Christmas Decorations Are Amazing

While Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins prepares to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, his wife, Julie Cousins, is getting herself and their two kids ready for Christmas.

Most families decorate a tree and put lights outside their house in time for Santa’s arrival, but Julie took her Christmas preparations to the next level this year, and turned the Cousins’ home in Minnesota into the North Pole. With help from Design Seiling, which features all the before and after photos, Julie shared the house’s holiday transformation on her Instagram page.

Cousins’ wife posted a series of pictures of their Christmas themed home, which featured their boys, Cooper Wesley, 2, and Turner Moses, 9 months. She captioned the post, “Added some Christmas cheer to our front porch!!! It now looks like the North Pole!!”

By the front door, there’s a sign that reads, “Santa, I can explain,” along with a massive Christmas wreath. There’s also a red Radio Flyer parked out front, filled with a bag that reads, “Special delivery for Cooper and Turner. Next to the wooden snowman, there’s a series of signs which point directions toward Santa’s workshop and the reindeer farm.

It comes as no surprise that Julie would go over-the-top for Christmas since she and her kids already love dressing up to watch their dad play football. Cooper and Wesley are continuously photographed wearing Vikings gear, as is their mom.

For Cooper’s 6-month birthday, he was given a full size Vikings jersey, as it was around the same time Cousins was traded to Minnesota from Washington. The Vikings’ official Instagram handle commented on the photo, “Skol, Cooper! We are so happy to have your family in Minnesota.”

The Best Christmas Present For Cousins Would Be Finally Winning On Monday Night Football

Minnesota (10-4) has already clinched a playoff berth, but with a win against the Packers on Monday night, Cousins can help the team clinch the NFC North if they win their final two games and the Packers lose next week in Detroit. Cousins has had a relatively positive season thus far. He’s thrown 25 touchdown passes with just 5 interceptions.

However, the best Christmas present Cousins could possibly receive would be finally clocking a win on Monday Night Football. He is 0-8 while playing in the prime time slot on Monday night. The Vikings played on MNF a mere three weeks ago, and the team kept up Cousins’ losing streak by dropping to the Seattle Seahawks 37-30.

Cousins told Sports Illustrated before kick-off, “I would love to get a win, for a lot of reasons. Hopefully we can get that done, but it is what it is. You can’t change the past, but we certainly have a great opportunity Monday night.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer remains confident Cousins can finally clinch a win on MNF. He told SI, “Kirk has done a great job for us this year. He’s been outstanding, he’s played great all year long. If we get beat on Monday night, it’s not going to be because of Kirk Cousins. It’s because we didn’t win as a team. When we’ve won games this year, it hasn’t been because of Kirk, even though he’s played good, but we’ve won as a team.”

