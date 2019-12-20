Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo & GF Mariah Riddlesprigger: It’s a Boy!

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is already having an incredible year. In addition to being the reigning NBA MVP, and his team sharing the best the record with the Los Angeles Lakers thus far this season, he and longtime girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, will soon become a family of three: A little “Greek Freak” will be joining the world in 2020!

While their child may not be so little, Giannis himself stands at 7’4, the star basketball player confirmed in an interview with WISN 2 that he and his girlfriend are expecting a baby boy.

“Yeah, we’re excited,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’re excited to, you know, have our first baby.” Riddlesprigger first announced the news via her private Instagram page in October. Captured by Eurohoops, Middlesprigger posted an adorable photo of a baby deer stuffed toy, a tot-sized Antetokounmpo jersey, and a frame featuring the words “BABY FR34K COMING SOON.”

While Riddlesprigger captioned the post, “Most Valuable Baby” On His Way!” the 25-year-old jokingly commented on the post by writing, “Who’s the father?” – his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo wrote a series of heart emojis on the pregnancy announcement.

Antetokounmpo, 25, also revealed his new line of Nike shoes would come in baby sizes. “(There’s) gonna definitely be some baby Zoom Freaks and some matching fleece and matching Nike sweats and all that. Yeah, he’s gonna be just like his dad,” Antetokounmpo said.

Mostly, Antetokounmpo is just excited to finally meet the little guy, although he has not revealed their expecting date.

“I think for a little guy that’s not even here yet, (it) makes you more mature,” Antetokounmpo said. “A lot of people say I’m mature for my age, but I think that changes you a lot, but I’m happy about it. I’m excited about it. He’s not here yet. I can’t wait until he’s here.”

How Long Have Antetokounmpo & Riddlesprigger Been Together?

The Greek and Nigerian professional basketball player has been dating Mariah Riddlesprigger, who played collegiate volleyball and interned for the NBA, for almost three years. Riddlesprigger is often seen hanging out at Bucks games, cheering on her man, and regularly spends time with his entire family on vacation and during the holidays.

Antetokounmpo has taken Riddlesprigger to his home country of Greece and immersed her in the culture where he grew up, and in 2016, she was in attendance at the NBA All-Star Weekend when he was selected to be a part of the Eastern Conference team.

Prior to meeting her “Greek Freak” boyfriend, Riddlesprigger graduated from Rice University in 2014, with a degree in sports management and sociology, according to her LinkedIn page. She also minored in business and was a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. After college, she worked as a basketball operations intern for the Philadelphia 76ers from May 2015 until June 2016.

It’s not exactly clear how or when Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger first met, but the couple lives in Milwaukee together and often post about each other on their respective social media accounts.

