O.J. Simpson Lauds Greatness of Ravens’ Lamar Jackson [WATCH]

O.J. Simpson has been no stranger to Twitter lately, and one of his favorite topics has been the superhuman exploits of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

After Jackson had another incredible night against the New York Jets amid a huge win for the team, Simpson hopped on Twitter and provided his opinion that Jackson is the slam dunk MVP at this point in time, all while mingling out and about in Las Vegas.

Here’s a look at what Simpson had to say in the moment:

“I just want to say, Lamar Jackson has solidified, he is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player,” Simpson says. “I’m just saying!”

It was another outstanding night for Jackson who finished with 212 yards and 5 touchdown passes on the night. He carved up the New York secondary, and after the game, was more interested in talking about other topics rather than how good he played and how MVP-worthy he was. It was special to see.

Pat McAfee on Lamar Jackson as MVP

After watching what Jackson has done to the league Pat McAfee appears to agree with Simpson having Jackson as MVP. McAfee, however, wants to skip the pleasantries and hand the award to Jackson right now before the season even ends. On ESPN’s Get Up, this week, the former punter said the only way forward should be presenting Jackson with the honor right now for what he’s done so far this season.

Here’s a look at what McAfee had to say:

According to McAfee, there is nothing left for Jackson to prove. He’s done it all, and arguably, he’s right. Never has there seemed like more of a slam dunk choice for a league MVP award than there is for Jackson right now.

The league still isn’t likely to break tradition and make such an unprecedented move, but Jackson may have been the one athlete lately to actually earn such treatment. Such has been abundantly clear no matter who is watching.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this week, Jackson has put up 2,889 passing yards and 33 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,103 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Numbers like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, and along with his class, why he’s one of the true rising stars of the game today.

READ NEXT: Analyst Shares Lamar Jackson’s Best Highlights