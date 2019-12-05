Could Raiders Be Interested in Trade for Odell Beckham Jr. If Available?

With the season coming to an end soon, the Oakland Raiders will have the priority of finding a number one wide receiver in the offseason. The draft seems like the most logical option for the team considering 2020 is loaded with elite talent. However, things could get interesting if Jon Gruden decides he’d rather have a proven playmaker.

Nothing has gone right for the Cleveland Browns this year. Despite having one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, they sit at 5-7 and far removed from the playoff race. The season has been marred with controversy and it wouldn’t be surprising if they tried to shake things up in the offseason. Among the players who find his way out of town is Odell Beckham Jr. It would’ve seemed insane that this would be an option before the season, but the talented wide receiver recently fueled trade rumors in a cryptic interview.

“No one knows what the future holds tomorrow. I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen,” Beckham told reporters on Thursday. “I couldn’t tell you. My locker is right next to one of the people that mean the most to me in the world (Jarvis Landry). I think about coming to work and seeing him every single day and how special this could be, so I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at right now, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else. God has a plan. In the offseason, everything will figure itself out.”

That sure doesn’t sound like a firm commitment to his current team. Obviously, Beckham is under contract so he only has so much leverage over where he’s going to play. He could cause a scene and force his way out, but that would only hurt his image. It’s going to take a team that really needs wide receiver help to make a worthwhile trade with the Browns. Enter the Raiders.

Should the Raiders Trade for Odell Beckham Jr.?

It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the Raiders are going to add a number one wide receiver this offseason. Whether it’s in the draft, free agency or the trade market, Gruden needs an elite wide receiver. There’s no doubt that Odell Beckham Jr. would fill that need immediately. The three-time pro bowler may not be in the middle of his most statistically impressive year, but he’s easily outperforming all of the Raiders wide receivers.

It’s no secret that Gruden’s offense was supposed to revolve around Antonio Brown heading into this season. The coach did a good job adjusting after he lost Brown, but as the season has gone on, it’s clear Oakland needed him. Beckham is every bit as talented as Brown and could help turn the Raiders offense to an elite one. Like Brown, Beckham comes with a level of drama. Getting traded by two teams in the span of a year wouldn’t exactly be a ringing endorsement. The Raiders could be very apprehensive to build their offense around another diva wide receiver.

With that said, Beckham is not anywhere close to Brown when it comes to drama. Cleveland is a mess this year and it’s not his fault. He already has a relationship with Derek Carr, so he could be the perfect fit. The Raiders shouldn’t let the fact that the Anotnio Brown experiment didn’t work deter them from adding a talent like Beckham.

What Would It Take to Land OBJ?

The biggest obstacle in adding Beckham is going to be how much the Browns want for him. They essentially gave up two first-round picks and change for the wide receiver to the New York Giants less than a year ago. The Raiders shouldn’t sell the farm for Beckham as Mike Mayock has proven to be very good at drafting.

Oakland has two first-round picks in the draft and it’s almost impossible to imagine the team won’t use one of those on a wide receiver. If the Browns are willing to take a first and a third for Beckham, the Raiders should really consider making that trade. Drafted wide receivers aren’t always a sure thing in the NFL. Landing Beckham would mitigate that risk and help further accelerate the team’s rebuild.

