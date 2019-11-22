Odell Beckham Jr. Has Surprise Raiders Jersey Framed in House [LOOK]

Odell Beckham Jr. has quite an impressive jersey collection in his house. He’s got signed jerseys from players all over the NFL. He also has some from retired legends like Joe Montana. There are even a couple of surprises in there.

He recently decided to show them all off on his Instagram.

Odell Beckham Jr. showing off his 🔥 jersey collection (via @obj) pic.twitter.com/2nR0UyHN8t — ESPN (@espn) November 22, 2019

While there are many jerseys from players that would make sense like his teammate Jarvis Landry, there are a few head-turning appearances. He had a Cincinnati Bengals Vontaze Burfict jersey hung up. Interestingly enough, it’s the only jersey flipped to the side that doesn’t show the last name. Another surprising addition is that he has a jersey for Oakland Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr that could be seen towards the end of the above video.

Derek Carr & Odell Beckham Jr. Have a Little History

Even though Beckham has a framed Derek Carr jersey, the wide receiver has actually never played a game against the Raiders. Carr played the New York Giant while Beckham was still there, but the latter didn’t play in that game.

Despite the fact that two never played each other, they do have a little history. First off, they were both a part of the same draft class. It’s likely they had some sort of interaction during the process. Considering Beckham also has a framed Khalil Mack jersey, who was also drafted that year, could mean that the draftees got to know each other.

They have also had playful interactions on Twitter before. Back when Beckham made his now-famous catch, Carr tried to one-up him with an impressive one-handed catch of his own.

Beckham responded by saying he’s going to show off his arm strength and send it to the quarterback.

U got it big dawg !!! Lol I see u, Ima send u a video of me tomorrow throwin a ball the whole football field 😂😂 https://t.co/aI6uOeEOFf — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 10, 2016

He didn’t disappoint.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Derek Carr Going Back to Where It All Began

Derek Carr Impressed by Jamal Adams' Energy & Intensity | RaidersQuarterback Derek Carr discusses Jets' safety Jamal Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and playing in New York. Visit https://www.Raiders.com for more. Subscribe to the Raiders YT channel: https://bit.ly/2IFBrpo For More Raiders NFL Action: https://bit.ly/2M3EeKQ #Raiders #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Raiders: Stay informed: http://rdrs.co/83Edui Download our app: http://rdrs.co/2ZqD6b Follow: https://Twitter.com/Raiders Like: https://Facebook.com/Raiders Shop at Raider Image: http://rdrs.co/shop Start your free trial of NFL Game Pass: http://rdrs.co/bHuv17 2019-11-20T23:44:33.000Z

Right now, Derek Carr would probably love to have Odell Beckham Jr. While the Raider offense has been impressive, they still lack a true number one wide receiver. Carr is heading to New York to face the best run defense in the NFL, so he’s probably going to need to make a lot of plays through the air. Carr’s NFL career started against the Jets in New York and he remembers that game pretty vividly.

“I do remember a lot of it,” said Carr after Wednesday’s practice. “I remember them blitzing 100 guys from one side and only two from the other and I got hit. As a rookie quarterback, they can mess with you quite a bit. I think it was [Rex Ryan leading the Jets] at the time, too. I do remember throwing two touchdowns, so that was fun. But I also remember missing 12 passes, and that still bugs me.”

Carr shouldn’t be too worried as he’s eaten the Jets alive throughout his career. In three career games, he’s thrown nine touchdowns to zero interceptions. For some reason, he just plays really well against the Jets. Obviously, a lot has changed since he played them in 2017, but they still don’t have a great pass defense. Don’t be surprised if Carr continues his big success against them.

READ NEXT: Antonio Brown Still Works out With His Raiders Helmet [WATCH]

