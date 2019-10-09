Damian Lillard Calls for Raiders to Trade for Star WR

Things haven’t started off as planned for the Cleveland Browns. Their loaded roster hasn’t exactly lived up to expectations. The two main disappointments have been Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. Neither player has been as effective as they have been in the past through five games. It’s led to some speculating that the Browns should start making moves.

Fox Sports radio host, Colin Cowherd, thinks that the Browns should trade Beckham sooner rather than later.

“…I would strongly consider trading OBJ and there are three reasons for this,” said Cowherd. He went on to talk about how the Browns need an offensive line.

“Everybody ripped Houston when they made that big trade and got Laremy Tunsil. You notice Houston last week? No sacks, five touchdown passes. They moved off those coveted first-round picks, they solved the left tackle position. Deshaun Watson, not sure if you noticed last week, looked like the MVP. It is time to consider moving OBJ. It’s not a hot take. It’s the action Cleveland should take.”

Naturally, fans of NFL teams are bound to petition their teams to try and acquire a top talent like Beckham. One team that would likely be a big player if the Brown made OBJ available is the Oakland Raiders and star point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard, who is already calling on them to make the move.

Trade OBJ to the @Raiders if the Browns tryna make a move. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 9, 2019

What Would It Take to Acquire OBJ?

In the unlikely scenario where the Browns do decide to move on from Odell Beckham Jr., it’s going to take quite a bit for a need to acquire him in a trade. When the Browns got Beckham from the New York Giants, they gave up a first-round pick, Jabril Peppers (a recent first-round pick) and a second-round pick. Cleveland won’t be too inclined to trade the wide receiver unless they get a similar return. Cowherd is right, the Browns need offensive line help. Outside of Trent Williams in Washington, it seems unlikely that a team is going to trade away a top offensive line this far into the season.

If they can’t get offensive line help, the next best thing will be draft picks. There’s almost no way the Browns are giving up Beckham for anything less than two first-round picks. The Raiders have two picks in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, so that could be enticing for Cleveland.

Should the Raiders Trade 2 First Round Picks for OBJ?

Oakland should exercise extreme caution before trading for a diva wide receiver. The Antonio Brown deal turned out to be a disaster and the Raiders can’t go down that road again if they want to be successful. Now, there’s no indication that Odell Beckham Jr. is anywhere near as bad as Brown. Nobody is. However, he already had one team move on from him this year and it wouldn’t be a huge endorsement for him if a second team doesn’t want him.

Beckham has the talent to demand two first-round picks in a trade, but it’s going to be hard to get that much from the Raiders considering what they’ve been through. If Mike Mayock can get the Browns to accept one of their 2020 first-round picks and a 2021 second-round pick, then that’s a trade the Raiders should make.

