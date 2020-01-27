Ari Shaffir Says Twitter Account Was ‘Hacked’ After Kobe Tweet

Ari Shaffir’s account sent out a tweet saying that Kobe Bryant died “23 years too late” on the day of the Lakers star’s death. Shaffir later said his account had been hacked.

Shaffir is a New York City-born comedian who is best known for his regular appearances on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

On January 26, Kobe Bryant and eight other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Bryant’s daughter, Gianna. and seven other people were killed in the crash. Three of those have been named as Orange Coast College coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa. Another victim was later named Christina Mauser, a high school coach at Harbor Day School in Corona del Mar.

The full tweet read, “Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day! #F***thelakers.” Two hours after that tweet was sent, Shaffir tweeted that he had been hacked.

One person wrote in response to the tweet, “ONE OF HIS KIDS DIED DUDE. SAY WHAT YOU WANT ABOUT KOBE BUT HIS DAUGHTER WAS ON THAT HELICOPTER YOU EVIL SONUVA. This hit a nerve. If I was evil and everything and my daughter died and people were glad I’d be so mad you are a terrible human being.”

Shaffir has tweeted multiple times on Kobe Bryant in the past. On January 1, 2020, Shaffir joked that late NBA Commissioner David Stern was “in the room when Kobe raped that chick in Denver. I’m glad he’s dead.”

In April 2016, Shaffir tweeted, “Hey feminists of LA, How come you’re giving Kobe Bryant a free pass on that rape? This is a serious question. Have some balls for once.” While in February 2015, Shaffir tweeted, “Bill Cosby and Kobe Bryant are pitching a show called “Lay Down or Fight.” It’s an Odd Couple type show about their different rape styles.”

In March 2005, it was widely reported that Kobe Bryant had settled a civil suit out of court with a Colorado woman named Katelyn Faber. In 2003, Faber had accused Bryant of sexually assaulting her.

