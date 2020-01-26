Chiefs Pro Bowler Trolls Donald Trump, Kanye West With Custom Hoodie [LOOK]

The Kansas City Chiefs will fly to Miami on Sunday for a week of preparation leading up to Super Bowl LIV. The AFC champions spent this week practicing at home in Kansas City. Following the final practice of the week on Friday, Chiefs DE Frank Clark turned some heads when he stepped to the podium to speak to the media.

According to Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick, the 2019 Pro Bowl selection was donning a custom hoodie, which he received from a friend, featuring U.S. President Donald Trump and rapper Kayne West. The words ‘Never forget’ were written below a photo from a meetup between the two at the Trump Tower in New York City back in December 2016.

#Chiefs DE Frank Clark wearing a sweatshirt his friend gave him with a photo of Donald Trump and Kanye West that reads "Never Forget," says we all remember that "very historical" moment in history. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) January 24, 2020

ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington captured a photo of the outfit and posted it to his Twitter account on Friday.

Frank Clark was asked to explain his sweatshirt depicting the day Donald Trump and Kanye West first met: “Never forget. We’ll never forget that important moment in our history.” …and yes, Frank let out a very healthy laugh with his response. pic.twitter.com/kmlOmFE0yl — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 24, 2020

“Frank Clark was asked to explain his sweatshirt depicting the day Donald Trump and Kanye West first met: ‘Never forget. We’ll never forget that important moment in our history.’ …and yes, Frank let out a very healthy laugh with his response,” Darlington wrote about the exchange.

While posing for photos with West following the 2016 meeting, then-President-elect Trump told reporters that the pair had been friends for “a long time” and that they had “discussed life” during their 45 minutes of face time. West later tweeted that their chat covered topics “included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago,” per The Guardian.

Another Presidential Candidate Makes His Super Bowl Pick

Clark’s hoodie was not the only Presidential crossover with the Chiefs on Friday. One of Trump’s 2020 presidential challengers, Andrew Yang, apparently made his Super Bowl prediction. According to sources of New York Magazine and Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, Yang is pulling for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV.

Scoop: Some major presidential campaign news…a source familiar with the matter tells me that @AndrewYang’s pick for the Super Bowl is… The Chiefs — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 24, 2020

Yang, a 45-year-old attorney turned entrepreneur, is among about a half-dozen competitors vying for the Democratic nomination for this year’s Presidential election. Late last year, Yang took to Twitter to voice some displeasure with the scheduling of a Democratic debate that overlapped with a Week 2 Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

Why would you have a Democratic debate at the same time as an NFL game? Football fans vote too. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

