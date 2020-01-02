Jake Fromm’s GF Caroline Ostman Sends Georgia QB A Heartfelt Message

As two Top 10 squads and conference runner-ups clash as the No. 5 University of Georgia (11-2) take on the No. 7 Baylor Bears (11-2) in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on New Year’s Day, all eyes will be on the Bulldogs’ quarterback Jake Fromm, especially since it’s likely his last game before entering the NFL Draft.

Cheering on the 21-year-old quarterback in Atlanta on Wednesday will be his gorgeous girlfriend, Caroline Ostman. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2018, and their love has appeared to only grow stronger over the past year.

Earlier this month, Ostman, who also studied at University of Georgia, and played on the school’s volleyball team posted a heartfelt message to her boyfriend on Instagram. She wrote, “Blessed to be by your side. Proud of you always.”

In November, Ostman posted another tribute to the 6’2 NFL bound quarterback. She shared with her 12K followers on Instagram, “So sweet watching this one do what he loves. Our kind of luck= the Lord’s Unconditional Care & Knowledge.”

Ostman went more in depth with her message of love to Fromm in a September post writing, “Can’t even begin to explain the joy I feel when I’m with this man. I am in constant awe of his heart for the Lord and others. He is one of the hardest working humans I’ve ever known and is determined to be his best at anything and everything he does. He leads and loves me so well. Praise the Father for His intention and provision in our lives. Happy Anniversary babe, loving you is easy. Ecclesiastes 4:9-10.”

Why Fromm Actually Needs All The Love & Blessings Prior To Playing The Sugar Bowl

Fromm can used all the luck and blessings he can get before the Sugar Bowl, as numerous of his key teammates will be unable to join him on the field. After declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft, linemen Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson will miss the game, and wideout Lawrence Cager and Dominick Blaylock will also miss due to injury. Neither running back Brian Herrien nor defensive tackle Tyler Clark made the trip, either.

Fromm, however, is not deterred. “They’re ready to go out and play,” Fromm said of the Bulldogs teammates that will be dressing for Wednesday night’s showdown. “They’re going to play great. Ready for a good outcome.”

The football phenom, who’s had a rollercoaster of a year this past season, has yet to announce whether or not he will announce for the 2020 NFL Draft. This year he threw for 2,610 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes this season, which is seven percent drop from the 2018 season.

“It’s not really something I’ve thought about,” Fromm told Sports Illustrated on December 29. “For me it’s about how can we get better in those practices, how can we go home for Christmas and enjoy time with family and be a little kid for a little bit… That’s not something we’ve dug into yet, and we haven’t really made a decision. Right now we are focused on this game… That’s something that me and my parents have looked about, and it’s something we will talk about after the game. Yes, we’ve gotten it back but we will wait to talk about it until after the game.”

READ NEXT: Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan & GF Sarah Becraft Go Instagram Official